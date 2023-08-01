মঙ্গলবার , ১ আগস্ট ২০২৩ | ১৭ই শ্রাবণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Watch | Councillor Slaps Self on Face With Slipper for Failing to Fulfil Poll Promises in Andhra

আগস্ট ১, ২০২৩ ৯:৫৩ পূর্বাহ্ণ
Curated By: Sanstuti Nath

Last Updated: August 01, 2023, 09:23 IST

In the video, Ramaraju can be seen speaking passionately in Telugu, when he suddenly takes out his slipper and started slapping himself with it in the face (Image: Twitter)

“It has been 31 months since I have been elected as a councillor but I am unable to solve civic issues like drainage, power, sanitation, roads and other problems in my ward,” Ramaraju said

In a bizarre incident, a municipality councillor in the Anakapalli district of Andhra Pradesh slapped himself with a slipper on Monday for allegedly failing to fulfil the promises he made to his voters. The incident took place during a council meeting.

In the meeting, Mulaparthi Ramaraju, a councillor from Narsipatnam Municipality (Ward 20), vented his frustration, a video of which has gone viral on social media.

In the video, Ramaraju can be seen speaking passionately in Telugu, when he suddenly takes out his slipper and started slapping himself with it in the face.

“It has been 31 months since I have been elected as a councillor but I am unable to solve civic issues like drainage, power, sanitation, roads and other problems in my ward,” Ramaraju told news agency PTI, explaining the reason for slapping himself.

The 40-year-old councillor, who earns his living by driving an autorickshaw said he tried all options but could not keep up the promises made to voters. He alleged that the local municipal officials completely ignored Ward 20 and he could not even get a water connection to any of his voters.

Ramaraju, who was backed by TDP during the local body polls, said it was better to die in the council meeting for not being able to fulfil the promises as his voters were demanding him to execute the unfulfilled civic works.

(With PTI Inputs)

Sanstuti Nath

Drama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers stories across beats, including parliament, legal and crime. If not wRead More





Source link

