Watch: Gautam Gambhir seeks divine blessings at Mahakaleshwar Temple ahead of India–New Zealand ODI decider | Cricket News

  • আপডেট সময়: শুক্রবার, ১৬ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
Watch: Gautam Gambhir seeks divine blessings at Mahakaleshwar Temple ahead of India–New Zealand ODI decider | Cricket News


Gautam Gambhir at Mahakaleshwar Temple. (Video grab)

NEW DELHI: Indian men’s cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir visited the revered Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on Friday, seeking blessings amid the high-voltage ODI series between India and New Zealand. Gambhir attended the early-morning Bhasma Aarti and offered prayers at the sacred shrine, one of the twelve Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva, drawing attention from devotees and cricket fans alike.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!After completing the darshan, Gambhir expressed satisfaction with the arrangements at the temple and praised the smooth conduct of rituals. The former India opener also hinted at returning to the holy site in the future. “The arrangements were great, and the darshan was smooth. I am confident that I will return soon,” Gambhir said after offering prayers.

Suryakumar Yadav, the captain, has best horoscope | Greenstone Lobo predicts

Gambhir’s visit comes at a crucial juncture for the Indian team, with the three-match ODI series against New Zealand finely poised at 1-1. The decisive third and final ODI promises a closely fought contest, with both sides having registered convincing wins in the first two matches.India had begun the series on a positive note, clinching a thrilling four-wicket victory in the opening ODI at Vadodara. However, New Zealand bounced back strongly in the second ODI at Rajkot, securing a comprehensive seven-wicket win to level the series and set up an intriguing decider.The series decider will be played on Sunday at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.WATCH:



