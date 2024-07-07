Watch: Global sports icons, including India’s Sachin Tendlukar, welcomed to the Royal Box at Wimbledon 2024 | Tennis News

WATCH VIDEO

Tendulkar, Guardiola, Olympians and sporting stars welcomed into royal box | Wimbledon 2024

The Royal Box at Wimbledon ‘s centre court is always one of the centres of attraction during arguably the most revered Grand Slam event on the international tennis calendar, and global sporting icons graced the occasion at this year’s edition as well.As a tradition, the celebrities are individually introduced to the crowd in attendance and welcomed to the Royal Box.Among those present on Saturday were cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar from India, alongside greats of the gentleman’s game from England , namely Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes and Joe Root — each receiving a rousing reception from the crowd.

Among the other sporting royalty present were Premier League champions Manchester City’s coach Pep Guardiola, three-time Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer Adam Peaty, Olympic gold medal winner heptathlon athlete Jessica Ennis-Hill and others.

Sachin also met tennis legend Roger Federer, and the moment was captured and shared by Wimbledon organizers on their official account on microbloogging website ‘X’.

The post was captioned: “You never know who you’ll bump into at #Wimbledon”.