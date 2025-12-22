Watch: Pakistan U19 team gets grand welcome after beating India; PM Shahbaz Sharif to host reception | Cricket News

Pakistan U-19 team team gets grand welcome (X)

Pakistan’s Under 19 Asia Cup triumph sparked scenes of celebration rarely seen for a junior cricket side, as the young champions returned home to a hero’s welcome in Islamabad. After defeating India convincingly in the final in Dubai, the Pakistan Under 19 team landed at Islamabad airport to loud cheers, flashing cameras and a sea of supporters. The reception was striking in its scale, one that is usually reserved for senior national teams. Fans gathered in large numbers, eager to catch a glimpse of the players who had delivered a memorable win against their arch-rivals. Videos from the airport soon went viral on social media, capturing the emotion of the moment. Players were mobbed by fans and media, smiling, waving and soaking in the attention. The celebrations did not end there. A victory parade followed through the streets of Islamabad, where traditional sounds of shehnai and drums filled the air. The city lit up as supporters joined in to mark Pakistan’s second Under 19 Asia Cup title.

Pakistan PM Shahbaz Sharif to host special reception for U19 Asia Cup heroes

The triumph has also drawn attention at the highest level. Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif is set to host a special reception for the Under 19 team, underlining the importance of the achievement. Victories at junior level often pass quietly in Pakistan, but this win over India ensured that was not the case this time. PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi hailed the title as a major moment for Pakistan cricket and praised the young squad for their collective effort. Sameer Minhas, who scored a remarkable 172 in the final, and fast bowler Ali Reza, who claimed four wickets, are being celebrated as exciting new talents for the future. Naqvi has also reportedly announced cash rewards of PKR five million for each player, an unprecedented gesture for junior cricketers in the country. As the celebrations continue, the Under 19 team’s success has given Pakistan cricket a fresh wave of optimism and a rare moment of unfiltered joy for fans across the nation.