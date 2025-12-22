সোমবার, ২২ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৩:৪৯ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
‘I don’t regret saying that’: Stuart Broad stands firm on ‘worst Aussie side since 2010’ claim | Cricket News Not Sunny Or Bobby Deol, Dharmendra Believed This Bollywood Superstar Was Just Like Him Milind Soman Says OTT Platforms Are Giving 90s Actors A New Lease Of Opportunities: ‘Good Time For Everyone’ | Bollywood News Watch: Pakistan U19 team gets grand welcome after beating India; PM Shahbaz Sharif to host reception | Cricket News The Rebel Star Who Ruled Cinema And Politics তারেক রহমানের সংবর্ধনা অনুষ্ঠানের অনুমতি দিলেন বিভাগীয় কমিশনার প্রথম আলো ও দ্য ডেইলি স্টারে হামলার ঘটনায় গ্রেফতার ৯ – Corporate Sangbad WTC 2025-27 standings: New Zealand surge to second after West Indies rout; India languish in sixth | Cricket News ‘Had The Scariest Experience Of My Life’: Uorfi Javed Heads To Police Station At 5 AM, Leaves Fans Concerned | Television News Premier League: Aston Villa stun Manchester United to fuel shock title push | Football News
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

Watch: Pakistan U19 team gets grand welcome after beating India; PM Shahbaz Sharif to host reception | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: সোমবার, ২২ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ৩ সময় দেখুন
Watch: Pakistan U19 team gets grand welcome after beating India; PM Shahbaz Sharif to host reception | Cricket News


Pakistan U-19 team team gets grand welcome (X)

Pakistan’s Under 19 Asia Cup triumph sparked scenes of celebration rarely seen for a junior cricket side, as the young champions returned home to a hero’s welcome in Islamabad. After defeating India convincingly in the final in Dubai, the Pakistan Under 19 team landed at Islamabad airport to loud cheers, flashing cameras and a sea of supporters. The reception was striking in its scale, one that is usually reserved for senior national teams. Fans gathered in large numbers, eager to catch a glimpse of the players who had delivered a memorable win against their arch-rivals. Videos from the airport soon went viral on social media, capturing the emotion of the moment. Players were mobbed by fans and media, smiling, waving and soaking in the attention. The celebrations did not end there. A victory parade followed through the streets of Islamabad, where traditional sounds of shehnai and drums filled the air. The city lit up as supporters joined in to mark Pakistan’s second Under 19 Asia Cup title.

Pakistan PM Shahbaz Sharif to host special reception for U19 Asia Cup heroes

The triumph has also drawn attention at the highest level. Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif is set to host a special reception for the Under 19 team, underlining the importance of the achievement. Victories at junior level often pass quietly in Pakistan, but this win over India ensured that was not the case this time. PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi hailed the title as a major moment for Pakistan cricket and praised the young squad for their collective effort. Sameer Minhas, who scored a remarkable 172 in the final, and fast bowler Ali Reza, who claimed four wickets, are being celebrated as exciting new talents for the future. Naqvi has also reportedly announced cash rewards of PKR five million for each player, an unprecedented gesture for junior cricketers in the country. As the celebrations continue, the Under 19 team’s success has given Pakistan cricket a fresh wave of optimism and a rare moment of unfiltered joy for fans across the nation.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
‘I don’t regret saying that’: Stuart Broad stands firm on ‘worst Aussie side since 2010’ claim | Cricket News

‘I don’t regret saying that’: Stuart Broad stands firm on ‘worst Aussie side since 2010’ claim | Cricket News

WTC 2025-27 standings: New Zealand surge to second after West Indies rout; India languish in sixth | Cricket News

WTC 2025-27 standings: New Zealand surge to second after West Indies rout; India languish in sixth | Cricket News

Premier League: Aston Villa stun Manchester United to fuel shock title push | Football News

Premier League: Aston Villa stun Manchester United to fuel shock title push | Football News

Finally Sanju Samson’s moment of clarity? India’s T20 ‘opener’ looks to rise above a year of role confusion | Cricket News

Finally Sanju Samson’s moment of clarity? India’s T20 ‘opener’ looks to rise above a year of role confusion | Cricket News

Hardik Pandya hits top gear: Explosive return vs SA shows why he remains India’s MVP for T20 World Cup | Cricket News

Hardik Pandya hits top gear: Explosive return vs SA shows why he remains India’s MVP for T20 World Cup | Cricket News

‘No energy left’: Rohit Sharma makes candid revelations; says he contemplated walking away from cricket | Cricket News

‘No energy left’: Rohit Sharma makes candid revelations; says he contemplated walking away from cricket | Cricket News

Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST