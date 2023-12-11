সোমবার , ১১ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৩ | ২৬শে অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Watch: Team India arrives in Gqeberha to a grand welcome ahead of 2nd T20I against South Africa | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: After the first T20I being washed out without even a toss in Durban, Team India on Monday arrived in Gqeberha to a grand welcome ahead of the second T20 game of the three-match series against South Africa.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to ‘X’, formerly Twitter, to share the video of the Indian team’s arrival followed by a rapturous welcome by the fans at the airport.

Looking to find the right combination for the next year’s T20 World Cup, India now have 5 games left ahead of the marquee event — two against the Proteas and three games against Afghanistan at home in January.
With the IPL 2024 preceding the T20 World Cup, the Indian think-tank will certainly bank on the league to identify the ideal 15 for the marquee event.
The first-time visitors to the ‘Rainbow Nation’ such as Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Arshdeep Singh etc would have been eager to get that unique taste of cricket here and now they would have to wait till Tuesday for the second match at St George’s Park at Gqeberha, formerly known as Port Elizabeth.





