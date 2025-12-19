শুক্রবার, ১৯ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৩:১০ অপরাহ্ন
Watch: Violence erupts after Colombia Cup final – 59 injured, trophy ceremony cancelled in Medellin chaos | Football News

  আপডেট সময়: শুক্রবার, ১৯ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
Watch: Violence erupts after Colombia Cup final – 59 injured, trophy ceremony cancelled in Medellin chaos | Football News


59 injured in clashes after Colombia football final. (Video grab)

At least 59 people, including seven police officers, were injured after violent clashes erupted between rival football supporters following Colombia’s Copa Colombia final in Medellin on Wednesday night, authorities said, in scenes that overshadowed Atletico Nacional’s title triumph.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!The unrest broke out moments after the final whistle at the Atanasio Girardot Stadium, where Atletico Nacional edged past city rivals Deportivo Independiente Medellin 1-0 to lift the trophy. What should have been a night of celebration quickly descended into chaos as fans from both sides stormed the pitch, hurled projectiles and clashed with security forces.

Lionel Messi Shares India Tour 2025 Video Montage

Videos of the violence circulated widely on social media, showing dozens of supporters invading the field and confrontations breaking out in different sections of the stadium. Riot police were forced to intervene to restore order as the situation spiralled out of control in front of a crowd of around 43,000 spectators.Medellin’s security secretary Manuel Villa confirmed that 52 fans were treated for injuries sustained during the clashes, while police said seven officers were also hurt. No arrests were reported, but Villa said authorities were reviewing CCTV footage from inside and around the stadium to identify those responsible.The violence had immediate consequences for the event, with officials cancelling the post-match trophy presentation and medal ceremony for Atletico Nacional players due to safety concerns.In Colombia, visiting fans are typically barred from attending high-risk fixtures to prevent crowd trouble. However, Medellin city hall had allowed Atletico Nacional supporters — officially designated as the visiting side — to attend the final as part of an initiative to promote peaceful coexistence in football.Medellin mayor Federico Gutierrez strongly condemned the incidents, describing those involved as “criminals” and “misfits” who do not represent the sport.



