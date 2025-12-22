Watch: Virat Kohli spotted at Mumbai airport; returns to Vijay Hazare Trophy | Cricket News

Virat Kohli was spotted at Mumbai airport on Monday as he prepares to return to domestic cricket. The former India captain is set to feature for Delhi in the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy, which begins on December 24, marking yet another return of a senior international to the domestic circuit. The Delhi and District Cricket Association confirmed that Rishabh Pant will lead the side in the tournament. Kohli is part of the squad for the first two matches. Delhi’s squad also boasts experience in Ishant Sharma and Navdeep Saini , both of whom have confirmed their availability. Harshit Rana, currently with the Indian T20I setup, will link up with the team once he is released. Placed in Group D, Delhi will play seven matches, with their campaign running until January 8. The return of players like Kohli to domestic tournaments follows the BCCI ’s push to ensure Indian cricketers stay in game mode by featuring regularly in domestic cricket like the Ranji Trophy , Vijay Hazare Trophy or the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. On the field, Kohli comes into the tournament in solid ODI form. He finished the year as India’s highest run scorer in the format, amassing 651 runs in 13 matches at an average of 65.10. His run included three centuries, four half centuries and a strike rate close to 96, numbers that underline his continued impact in white-ball cricket. The turnaround began during the Australia series, where, after two consecutive ducks, an unbeaten 74 in Sydney looked like a release of pressure. From there, Kohli carried the momentum into the home series against South Africa. He struck centuries in the first two ODIs, scoring 135 in Ranchi and 102 in Raipur, before sealing the series with a composed 65 not out in a chase of 271 in Vizag.