WB: Amit Shah to Hold ‘Kolkata Chalo’ Rally on Nov 29; MGNREGA Row, 2024 LS Polls To Be in Focus

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a rally in Kolkata’s Dharmatala on Wednesday. This rally, named ‘Kolkata Chalo’, will take place at the same location where the Trinamool Congress holds its July 21 Annual Martyrs Day Rally.

According to the Bharatiya Janata Party, Kolkata Police – without stating any reasons – did not give permission to Shah’s rally, following which the party approached the High Court seeking permission for the same. A single judge bench of the Calcutta High Court gave the permission, however, this was also challenged by the State in the Division bench.

The Division bench also rejected the State’s plea allowing Shah’s rally to take place in Dharmatala on November 29.

Reacting to this, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said, “They are afraid of us. That’s why Mamata Banerjee-led administration was trying to stop Amit Shah’s rally.” “Is Dharmatala only TMC’s place to do a rally?” Adhikari asked.

Additionally, BJP has claimed that they will bring in people who have not received benefits from the Centre’s schemes due to TMC’s corruption. Speaking to News18, BJP State General Secretary, Jagannath Chattopadhyay said, “We have made forms and on November 29, people from across the state will submit their grievances in the drop box at the rally’s venue. We can take them to Delhi for justice. Huge number of people will come to the rally and you will see how our honourable Home Minister addresses us.”

Meanwhile TMC has claimed that people who worked under MGNREGA have not gotten their money for over two years. TMC General Secretary, Abhishek Banerjee had taken these people with him to Delhi, where he – along with the workers – went to stage a protest and meet the Rural Development Minister. However, the party claimed that the Minister did not meet with them, following which Banerjee sat on a protest outside the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata.

Experts suggest that in a similar way, BJP is also trying to bring people who, according to the party, are victims of TMC’s corruption.

LoP Suvendu Adhikari, BJP State Vice-President Dilip Ghosh and other party members are holding several meetings to build up to the ‘Kolkata Chalo’ rally as it will set the tune for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking on Shah’s rally, BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said, “Mamata Banerjee and her leaders have eaten up people’s money and that’s why our honourable Home Minister will come here and justice will take place. This is why I am requesting all of you to bring saffron tsunami in Kolkata on November 29. Because people will see, we will make this rally a historical one.”

Insiders from the saffron party said that after May 2021 – results of the West Bengal assembly elections – there were several murders and party workers had to leave their homes. Even then the party tried to work hard and they are now confident that Union Minister Amit Shah will show them the way.

While the stage is being set for Shah’s rally, TMC MLAs’ will stage a sit-in dharna in the Bengal assembly on November 28 and 29 protesting over the state not receiving the MGNREGA money.

The MGNREGA money has now become an issue for both the BJP and TMC. While the latter is trying to project that the BJP government does not want to give the money to Bengal, the former is trying to show that it is because of TMC’s corruption, that the people of Bengal are not getting Centre’s money. Citing this reason, party leaders said that this why the people should vote for BJP in Lok Sabha.

On the other hand, TMC has claimed that Abhishek Banerjee – as promised – has provided financial assistance to the victims of the MGNREGA. Banerjee wrote a letter from his side to the people who have joined the MGNREGA protest and told them that in the coming days, the protest will continue on a bigger scale.

TMC’s State General Secretary, Kunal Ghosh also commented on Shah’s rally and said, “They (BJP) don’t have any support base, it’s winter time and they are just bringing people from various places to roam around in Kolkata and witness the meeting. There is nothing else.”

During his visit to Bengal’s Birbhum district four months ago, Shah had said that he needs 35 seats from Bengal, however now, all the eyes are on what he will say on November 29.