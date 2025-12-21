‘We always think we have to fight till the last ball’: Deepti Sharma | Cricket News

Deepti Sharma (Photo credit: ANI)

Kahaan baithoon? Yahaan? Yahaan? Ya wahaan (Where do I sit? Here? Here or there)?” Women’s Cricket World Cup Player of the Tournament Deepti Sharma is in a mild tizzy, a picture of confused, mock irritation, all of it in good humour. She can’t decide which chair to occupy, with her room in an upscale city hotel having been taken over by us— armed with camera, tripod, recorder, the works. Yes, the day’s newspaper too, for she is our Guest Sports Editor.As she is still figuring out her best position for the cameras, she decides it’s best to look at the options as fielding positions. “That’s silly point, this one’s short leg,” she mutters to herself, immediately narrowing down the field.

The Inside Story Behind India’s World Cup Win: Shafali & Deepti Reveal WPL’S IMPACT

“Which one would you prefer?”“Silly point, any time,” says the allrounder. “Short leg pey ball bahut aati hai, aur bahut tez aati hai (the ball comes a lot to you at short leg, and at great pace too),” she says with eyebrow-raised, wide-eyed wonder, as if letting you in on a state secret.Time is short, the deadline’s looming and despite Deepti stealing a glance at her watch every now and then, she has broken the ice and set the tone for an interesting chat. It’s not every day that we have a women’s World Cup winner in our midst. Excerpts…Life is hectic for you these days, after India’s World Cup win…Yes. (But) it feels good. I’m enjoying this a lot because I haven’t experienced this kind of life before. Now, we’re busy with events and shows. It feels like life abhi shuru hui hai (my actual life has begun now).You made it to the World Cup final in 2017 but lost, so this kind of public adulation has taken a while to arrive…As a team, we’ve been patient. That’s been our hallmark. We believe that things happen only when they are meant to happen. I keep reminding myself about that.We made sure we didn’t let our hard work go waste. We always had one goal—to win the Cup. It has come after so long. It was scripted that it had to happen in India. We just supported each other, didn’t think about the big things that could follow.How different is your public life after the World Cup win?It’s very different now. Now, they recognize me very easily. From the time I board a flight to the time I get off and make it to the car outside, people are crazy about clicking selfies with me. After the 2017 World Cup, people started to get to know the names of India’s women cricketers. Now, life has gone to the next level.Recently in Mumbai, we had gone to have tea and vada pav . I was wearing a mask but the shopkeeper recognized me. He refused to take money when I was about to pay. He said the tea and food were a gift from him. I insisted on paying but he said, “You are doing good things for the country and you have recently won the World Cup. We don’t want your money.” This made me very happy.If you had to choose only one thing that makes this team special, what would it be and why?We never give up. We learn from every match. For instance, we couldn’t win the 2017 World Cup final but we learned a lot from it. We learned how to perform well as a team and handle pressure situations. We learnt where we are behind and how far we have to go. We told ourselves we have to be one of the best teams. We focus on what we have to achieve as a team. We always think that we have to fight till the very last ball.How did the dressing-room atmosphere change as this tournament progressed?We knew we were playing on home soil. That has its own pressures, playing in front of friends and families and fans. (But) we were not nervous. We started the tournament well. The dressingroom atmosphere was a bit up and down after the defeats to South Africa and England. We learned a lot from that. We sat down in the dressing room and had discussions. We talked about where we were making mistakes. We learnt how to come back. We did not want to beat ourselves up thinking we had lost. Everyone had good morale even after those two defeats.You performed in crunch situations, so hopefully you’ve banished the demons of 2017 and that infamous no-ball against South Africa in 2022…I think God sends you to this world for tough situations. When I initially started playing for Uttar Pradesh, I played one tough innings where wickets were tumbling at the other end and I had to hold on to mine. That match changed my mindset forever. I understood how to play with my partner in any given situation. This time, it was my dream to qualify for the semifinals after the struggle in the group games. I wanted to contribute to the team. I was carrying the learning from previous memories, be it the no-ball or the 2017 World Cup final. It’s easy to sulk about bad things. I choose to see how I can emerge better from them.You are always handed the ball in the toughest of situations…I feel building trust with the captain is important. I always want to maintain that trust. Harry di (captain Harmanpreet Kaur) always supports me at every point. She also gives me the freedom to bowl with any plan I have. No matter what situation you bowl in, you just have to know which areas you want to bowl in. I bowl in all three phases, with both the new ball and the old. I know how to get the batter out.What was your favourite wicket in this whole World Cup campaign?It’s difficult to choose one. I’ll pick two. One is dismissing Laura Wolvaardt in the final. The second is the last wicket (Nadine de Klerk) to win the World Cup. I have already seen that last-wicket video many times on loop. I haven’t seen any of my own videos so many times in my life (Laughs)!Is there any particular process that you follow to handle pressure?When we practice before the match, we practice the role we are going to play in the middle. If I have to bat at a particular number, I have a plan in mind to make it easy for me. If I have any doubts on the process to handle pressure, I discuss it with my brother. He always tells me to focus on the present and not think about what happened in the past or what is going to happen in the future.Jemimah Rodrigues spoke openly about battling stress and mental pressure after her great innings in the semifinal. Is there anybody in the team set-up you go to when you feel you are under pressure?When I feel I need to talk to someone, say, if I don’t understand certain things or if I’m not getting results despite my best effort, I seek out Amol (Muzumdar, head coach) sir. He is always there. He is very close to us all.When you started playing, women’s matches weren’t shown live on TV. Who were your idols?When I began watching cricket, I was a fan of Sachin (Tendulkar) and in particular, Suresh Raina. People say my batting style is similar to Raina’s. I like watching his batting videos. He was an outstanding fielder too, so that inspired me. Our idols came from men’s cricket. Now, youngsters will hopefully consider us their idols or favourites. It feels amazing.Your batting strike rates have improved a lot in recent times. How have you been training towards that?It’s simple — power-hitting with a heavy ball during training. You get an idea of how far you can hit when you play afterwards with a leather ball, which is a lot lighter. You can see the difference. Always work on your power hitting.You are a DSP (in the UP Police). What do you want to tell youngsters about maintaining balance in life beyond the cricket field?You’ve to take one step at a time. If I’m a good human being, only then will I be able to do well at cricket. Even after playing for so many years, there has to be a commitment towards wearing the India jersey. You have to stay committed to not only playing for your country, but also to win big ones like the World Cup. The same works for life too.Tell us more about the dressing room. At the World Cup, it looked more like a sisterhood than a team…It’s a fun, relaxed place. Anyone can make fun of the other person. Whether it is Jemimah (Rodrigues), Harleen (Deol) or Radha (Yadav), they can mimic anyone in the dressing room. It keeps the dressing room in a good mood. We are very serious most of the time, but we enjoy the girls pulling each others’ legs.How do you destress? Do you have any favourite hobbies?I like to listen to Hanuman bhajans before every match. In fact, I start the day with them. I also listen to Arijit Singh’s songs. I like them a lot. I like all types of music. I save bhajans in my browsing history, they keep playing on the loop.Why did you move to Bengal from UP in domestic cricket?Jhulu di ( Jhulan Goswami ) and Sourav Ganguly requested me. They said they wanted me for Bengal, that was the only reason. It was a good experience playing under the legends of Indian cricket. I speak Bangla well now too.Is it time to treat women’s cricket in isolation, and not always compare it with the men’s team?Earlier, only women cricket players supported the men’s team. This time, the men’s players were supporting us! Both (teams) are different and both should get the same importance. There have been a lot of changes, like in terms of pay parity. Thanks to BCCI, they have given women’s cricket the same importance as men’s cricket. WPL has also started. It has been a long wait for this. You are from Agra, which tends to produce so many quality women cricketers…The special thing is that there is a lot of talent in Agra. When I started playing, there were two senior players who represented India for so many years. It was good learning experience for us.In Agra, young women and senior players always had the passion to play cricket and go to academies. There used to be very few academies earlier.I started playing at Ekalavya stadium. I have seen a lot of girls coming up from there. If you look at the domestic circuit, there are a lot of girls who are selected from Agra. It’s a good sign. There are so many girls and they get strong support from their families too.