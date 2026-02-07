রবিবার, ০৮ ফেব্রুয়ারী ২০২৬, ০৪:২৮ পূর্বাহ্ন
'We could've batted better': India captain Suryakumar Yadav makes honest admission after win over USA | Cricket News

  শনিবার, ৭ ফেব্রুয়ারী, ২০২৬
NEW DELHI: India kicked off their T20 World Cup campaign with a win over the USA, but captain Suryakumar Yadav admitted the team had to dig deep after a shaky start. India posted 161/9, thanks largely to SKY’s unbeaten 84 off 49 balls after the top and middle order collapsed. The USA then managed 132/8 in reply, as India’s bowlers kept things under control.

T20 World Cup Groups Explained: Who Can Reach the Super 8

After the match, Suryakumar was honest about India’s batting struggles. He said, “Only I can tell at the position we were in at 77/6, how much pressure we were in… We could’ve batted a little better.” He also spoke about the conditions, noting the pitch and morning light were unusual, but stressed that the team should not make excuses.“It was a little different wicket from what it is always at Wankhede. But at the same time, we knew when we woke up in the morning, we saw outside there wasn’t a lot of sun outside,” he added.Surya, who got the Man of the Match award for his exceptional knock, explained how he approached his innings when India were in trouble, adding, “I always felt that there was a need for a batter to bat till the end. I never felt that it was a 180-190 wicket. I felt it was a 140 wicket.” He revealed that coach Gautam Gambhir also advised him to stay till the end and back himself. “Gauti bhai told me the same thing during the break after the 14 overs. He told me, just try and bat till the end, you can cover it any time,” he continued.Drawing on his experience of playing in Mumbai maidans, he focused on timing his shots and managing the innings under pressure.He also reflected on his personal journey, saying, “I knew definitely someday it was going to come… I was trying to bat in such a way, hold the innings for the team, but it wasn’t happening.”India’s bowlers then stepped up. Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh and Axar Patel shared key wickets to keep the USA chase in check. Though Milind Kumar, Shubham Ranjane and Suraj Krishnamurthi fought back with useful knocks, they could not match India’s experience in crunch moments.Earlier, India were rocked at 77/6 after Shadley van Schalkwyk ripped through the batting with four wickets, including a triple strike in one over. But Suryakumar’s calm and aggressive knock rescued India and gave the bowlers enough runs to defend.In the end, India won by 29 runs, an important but hard-earned victory that showed both their resilience and the areas they still need to improve.



