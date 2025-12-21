‘We just crack on’: Pat Cummins fires back as Australia shrug off ‘weakest Ashes side’ tag | Cricket News

Pat Cummins of Australia embraces Michael Neser of Australia (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

What began as pre-series bravado has ended in a familiar Ashes reality. The Australian side once labelled the “worst in 15 years” has wrapped up the urn with two Tests to spare, racing to a 3–0 lead over an England team that arrived with heavy hype and high expectations. Stuart Broad, who featured in England’s last Ashes series win in Australia in 2010–11, had set the tone before the series by calling this Australian group the weakest the hosts had fielded in 15 years. Eleven days of cricket later, the scoreboard tells a different story.

“It’s nice to be sitting where we are, 3–0 up,” said Marnus Labuschagne after Australia sealed the third Test at Adelaide. “The job’s not done yet. We want to make sure it’s 5–0 and really take that urn.” Australia completed an 82-run win at the Adelaide Oval, dismissing England for 352 as they chased a world-record target of 435. The series was effectively decided in just 11 days across Perth, Brisbane and Adelaide. Despite the defeat, the final Test attracted a cumulative crowd of 223,638, with the Barmy Army in full voice deep into the fifth day. Australia’s triumph has come despite constant disruption. Pat Cummins missed the first two Tests with a back issue, Josh Hazlewood was ruled out for the series, and Nathan Lyon was dropped before injuring his hamstring in Adelaide. Mitchell Starc was the only regular bowler available throughout the opening Tests. “We just found a way,” Starc said after taking three of the final four wickets in Adelaide. “Even at times where it’s not going our way, we can find a way to get ourselves over the line.” Starc now has 22 wickets in the series and 51 in the calendar year, leading an attack that has consistently out-thought England. Batting reshuffles followed. Steve Smith captained the side in Cummins’ absence but was ruled out of the third Test with vertigo. Usman Khawaja was rushed back into the XI, while Travis Head was promoted to open after Khawaja’s earlier injury. “You just kind of crack on,” Cummins said. “There’s always things that crop up, but the boys go, ‘OK, that’s happened, what’s next?’” Head, who scored a match-winning century in Perth and 170 in Adelaide, summed up life inside the dressing room simply: “Yeah, it’s bloody amazing.” With Melbourne up next and Cummins and Lyon uncertain, Australia’s depth will be tested again. But for now, the urn is already home — and the pre-series predictions lie in ruins.