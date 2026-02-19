‘We keep our sights forward’: Giant-killer Zimbabwe send warning after taking down Sri Lanka and Australia | Cricket News

Zimbabwe’s captain Sikandar Raza, center, with teammates leaves the ground after Sri Lanka’s inning during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026. (AP Photo)

Captain Sikandar Raza said the strong group-stage run by the Zimbabwe at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 has earned them respect, and he hopes the team can continue its run in the Super Eights against stronger opponents.Zimbabwe signalled their ability to challenge top teams by defeating Australia and Sri Lanka in Group B matches.

“We keep our sights forward. If I keep our eyes on the present…I don’t think anyone gave us a chance. To win everyone’s hearts and respect, it is a good position to be in,” Raza said in the post-match presentation after his team’s win over SL.Zimbabwe now move into the Super Eights, where they will face reigning champions India, two-time champions West Indies cricket team, and 2024 finalists South Africa.But Raza said his side is not intimidated.Also read: Sikandar roars in Colombo: Zimbabwe stun Sri Lanka, fire warning shot at India“We take one game at a time. We arrive on the 21st, and then train on the 22nd, and then it is show-time. Whatever happens, happens. If we can win two out of three games, who knows what can happen. Everyone loves an underdog story,” Raza added.Reflecting on the win over Sri Lanka, Raza said the hosts fell short of a defendable total.“When we lost the toss, all I said to the boys was if we are truly playing good cricket, why does the toss matter? I bowled, and said finger-spinners are not finding a lot of turn, so we can put them under pressure.“I came into the changing room and said they were 10 runs short (at the break). We have trained for every situation. We have the right personnel to send in at the right time. We have got all those roles clear and that is why you see the confidence in the changing room,” he said.For now, Raza said he wants to enjoy the team’s progress into the Super Eights.“We are unbeaten so far, but it is only the next game that comes into my head. Nice position to be in as a captain but I will try and enjoy at least tonight,” he said.