‘We will ‘trap’ Vaibhav Suryavanshi’: Malaysia captain issues bold warning ahead of U-19 Asia Cup clash with India | EXCLUSIVE | Cricket News

Vaibhav Suryavanshi (ACC Photo)

NEW DELHI: Vaibhav Suryavanshi was in unstoppable form when he walked to the crease against UAE in the ACC Men’s Asia Cup, blasting an incredible 171 runs off just 95 balls, including 14 sixes and 9 fours. All eyes were on the 14-year-old once again when India faced their arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday. However, despite India cruising to a comfortable win, Suryavanshi couldn’t replicate his fireworks, falling cheaply for just 5 runs.Looking ahead to their third match of the tournament, India’s next opponents, Malaysia, are confident they can keep the young star in check. Malaysia captain Deeaz Patro and all-rounder Muhammad Aalif said their team has a plan to curb Suryavanshi, just as Pakistan managed on Sunday.

India and Malaysia clash on Tuesday, with India currently topping Group A with two wins from two matches. Malaysia, meanwhile, sit at the bottom, having lost both of their games.Though out of contention, Malaysia are eager to play the spoiler against table-toppers India, aiming to make the match a memorable challenge for the much-hyped opponents.“Vaibhav Suryavanshi is a rising star, but we have planned strategies to trap him using our best bowlers. We’re really excited to play against India, and our bowlers will have to perform at their best while setting fields to contain him,” Malaysia captain Diaz told TimesofIndia.com in an exclusive interview.“We’ve been doing a lot of high-intensity training to prepare for this tournament. Playing here means a lot to us,” he added.“I think our preparation with the coaches has been excellent. They’ve focused on honing our skills and strategies for the tournament. Even though our time was limited, we managed to get ready well. We are also looking forward to meeting Vaibhav and are excited to interact with him,” Aalif said.‘JERSEY NO. 31 and VIRAT FAN’Malaysia captain Deeaz Patro shares a strong connection with India. His father, originally from Odisha, moved to Malaysia in search of work and eventually settled there. From the beginning, he hoped to shape Deeaz into a sportsperson, and over time, Deeaz developed a deep passion for cricket.Deeaz is also a devoted admirer of former Australian cricketer David Warner and proudly dons the same jersey number — 31 — as his idol. “He is from Orissa. He moved here about 20 years ago, studied, got a job, and I was born here in Malaysia. When I was four, he introduced me to cricket and enrolled me in a cricket club. I loved it from the start. At 10, I joined the state Under-16 team in Kuala Lumpur, and by 13, I represented Malaysia Under-16 in 2023. This year, I captained Malaysia Under-16 and now lead the Under-19 team. I couldn’t have done this without my parents. My mom has been taking me to training every day for the past 10 years,” Deeaz said.“I admire David Warner’s aggression on the field. He’s my idol, and I chose jersey number 31 to honor him. I visit Odisha at least once a year to meet family,” the Malaysia skipper added.On the other hand, Aalif draws inspiration from Indian batting sensation Virat Kohli.“I’m from Malaysia and started playing around age 10 or 11. A teacher told me about a cricket team playing a tournament in Kuala Lumpur, and I asked my mom for permission. She has always supported me, saying I should do what I enjoy but not do anything reckless,” Aalif said with a laugh.“I really admire Virat Kohli — his aggression, mindset, and classic cover drive have inspired me,” he added.(Watch ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2025 on Sony Sports Network)