খেলাধুলা

'Wedding is called off': Smriti Mandhana breaks silence on her marriage with Palash Muchhal | Cricket News

  আপডেট সময়: রবিবার, ৭ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
‘Wedding is called off’: Smriti Mandhana breaks silence on her marriage with Palash Muchhal | Cricket News


Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal

NEW DELHI: Indian cricket star Smriti Mandhana has confirmed the cancellation of her wedding with music composer Palash Muchhal, addressing weeks of speculation through an Instagram post and requesting privacy for both families as they navigate the situation.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!Breaking her silence on the rumours surrounding her personal life, Mandhana wrote:

Saurabh Netravalkar Interview: Gets emotional about playing at Wankhede, for USA; ILT20 and more

“Over the past few weeks there has been plenty of speculation around my life and I feel it is important for me to speak out at this time. I am a very private person and I would like to keep it that way but I need to clarify that the wedding is called off,” she stated.“I would like to close this matter here and implore all of you to do the same. I request you to please respect the privacy of both families at this time and allow us the space to process and move on at our own pace,” she added.Mandhana also highlighted her dedication to cricket and her goal of representing India at the highest level.“I believe there is a higher purpose driving us all and for me that has always been representing my country at the highest level. I hope to continue to play and win trophies for India for as long as possible and that is where my focus will forever be. Thank you for all your support. It’s time to move forward,” she concluded.

The announcement ends weeks of speculation about the planned wedding between the cricket star and the music composer, reaffirming Mandhana’s focus on her professional career.





