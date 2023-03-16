Welfare Schemes Under Navaratnalu Get Lion’s Share; Women & Child Welfare Also in Focus

Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy presented the State Budget for the financial year 2023-24 in the Legislative Assembly with a total outlay of Rs 2,79,279.27 crore on Thursday.

The budget focused more on the welfare of the people and priority has been given to the schemes which have been implemented under Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s prestigious Navaratnalu.

The populist budget also made special allocations to women and child welfare. The finance minister started his budget speech by reading out a verse written by Telugu literary stalwart Bammera Pothana. He also quoted one of the poems written by Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore during his speech.

The finance minister allocated Rs 21,434.72 crore to YSR Pension Kanuka and Rs 4,020 crore to YSR Rythu Bharosa. Some other allocations to the popular government schemes and programmes including Amma Vodi (Rs 6,500 crore), YSR Asara (Rs 6,700 crore), YSR Cheyuta (Rs 5,000 crore), YSR-PM Bima Yojana (Rs 1,600 crore), YSR Kapu Nestham (Rs 550 crore), YSR Vahanamitra (Rs 275 crore), YSR Netanna Nestham (Rs 200 crore), YSR Matsyakara Bharosa (Rs 125 crore), YSR Kalyanamastu (Rs 200 crore), Jagananna Vidya Deevena (Rs 2,841.64 crore), Jagananna Vasati Deevena (Rs 2,200 crore), Jagananna Chedodu (Rs 350 crore), Jagananna Todu (Rs 35 crore), Jagananna Vidya Kanuka (Rs 560 crore), Manabadi Nadu-Nedu (Rs 3,500 crore), Interest-free loans to Dwacra communities (Rs 1,000 crore), Interest-free loans to farmers (Rs 500 crore ), Diesel subsidy for fishermen (Rs 50 crore), Compensation to farmer families (Rs 20 crore), Law Nestham (Rs 17 crore), EBC Nestham (Rs 610 crore), Price Stabilization Fund (Rs 3,000 crore), Farm mechanisation (Rs 1,212 crore), Panchayati Raj Rural Development (Rs 15,873 crore), Municipal and Urban Development (Rs 9,381 crore), Skill Development (Rs 1,166 crore) and Rs 1,291 crore was allocated to the Department of Youth Development, Tourism and Culture.

B Reddy said that as many as 4.25 crore people have benefitted from the public distribution scheme. The minister said that the state government had the credit of issuing ration cards within 21 days from the date of application. He said that as many as 48.75 lakh applications were cleared so far. The government has established 55,607 Anganwadi centres close to government schools in the state. He said that the government has been spending an additional amount of Rs 1,000 crore to provide hygienic mid-day meals to the students in government educational institutions.

The finance minister said that the government allocated Rs 3,951 crore for women’s development and children’s welfare. He said that providing good governance and achieving sustainable development are the main targets of the state government.

