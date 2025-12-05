‘Where was the intent?’: Irfan Pathan slams Ravindra Jadeja after sluggish finish costs India in Raipur ODI | Cricket News

Ravindra Jadeja plays a shot during the second ODI in Raipur. (PTI Photo)

NEW DELHI: Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has slammed Ravindra Jadeja’s lack of urgency with the bat, calling the left-hander’s slow finish a “crucial difference” in India’s four-wicket defeat to South Africa in the second ODI on Wednesday. Despite centuries from Virat Kohli and Ruturaj Gaikwad powering India to 358/5, South Africa chased the target down in the final over, leaving Pathan convinced that India “left runs on the table.”Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!The flashpoint for Pathan was Jadeja’s unbeaten 24 off 27 balls, an innings he felt lacked the aggression demanded at the death.“Ravindra Jadeja’s 27 off 24 felt extremely slow. We said during commentary — this could hurt India, and in the end, it did,” Pathan said on Seedhi Baat. “If everyone is striking above a run a ball and you’re at 88 strike rate, the innings lacked urgency. The intent from Jadeja was disappointing.”

Pathan insisted his criticism was not “hindsight analysis,” emphasising that the warning was raised live during the game. With a mammoth score on the cards in Raipur, he said India failed to push their advantage when it mattered most.“India were in a strong position. The ball was getting wet, the fielding side would struggle later. But Jadeja not pulling his weight with the bat became a disappointing factor,” he added.

Pathan credited South Africa for a late bowling surge, pointing out that India managed only 55 runs between overs 39 and 49, allowing the visitors to regain control.“This score could have been 370. The way Lungi Ngidi and the others pulled things back was outstanding. KL Rahul’s 18 runs in the final over were magnificent, but it was crucial how South Africa clawed back.”With the series tied 1–1, India head to Vizag needing both runs and intent — something Pathan clearly expects more of.