Who is Erling Haaland? Premier League footballer’s pic with Team India batter Shubman Gill goes viral | Cricket News

Shubman Gill and Erling Haaland

A photo of India men’s ODI and Test cricket team captain Shubman Gill with footballer Erling Haaland has gone viral on social media, which has become a point of excitement among fans of both sports. They exchanged jerseys and shoes in a never-seen-before crossover moment between cricket and football.

Shubman Gill and Erling Haaland are among the biggest names in world sport today. Both are still young but are already considered one of the best in their fields. Their popularity goes far beyond their countries.In videos and pictures shared online, Haaland can be seen signing a pair of football boots and handing them to Gill. Gill returned the gesture by giving Haaland a pair of shoes signed by him. The two later posed together for photos, standing arm in arm. The 26-year-old Indian batter was also seen holding a Norway jersey, which Haaland wears while playing international football.

Who is Erling Haaland?

Erling Haaland is a 25-year-old Norwegian professional footballer, having gradually established himself as one of the most dangerous strikers in the world. Currently playing for Manchester City in the Premier League and representing Norway at the international level, Haaland has broken several scoring records at a very young ageBefore joining Manchester City, Haaland became famous during his days with Borussia Dortmund. Wth City, he was pivotal during City’s historic treble-winning season. The tall marksman has also helped the club win the Premier League, FA Cup, and UEFA Champions League.With the Scandinavian having already found the net 149 times from 170 appearances for the English side across all competitions, his tendency to score goals regularly against the best defenders has made him one of the most feared forwards.Haaland will represent Norway at the FIFA World Cup 2026 later this year. Norway have qualified for the tournament for the first time since 1998, with Haaland leading the charge for his country.