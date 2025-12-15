মঙ্গলবার, ১৬ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৬:৫৮ পূর্বাহ্ন
খেলাধুলা

Who is Mallika Sagar? Meet the woman set to conduct the IPL 2026 auction | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: মঙ্গলবার, ১৬ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ০ সময় দেখুন
Who is Mallika Sagar? Meet the woman set to conduct the IPL 2026 auction | Cricket News


Mallika Sagar will be a familiar and significant presence when the IPL 2026 auction unfolds on Tuesday, December 16. For many fans, her presence in the room has become part of the modern IPL auction experience. Yet behind that composed exterior lies a journey that is both unusual and groundbreaking. Born in Mumbai in 1975, Sagar has built a rare career that bridges two traditionally exclusive worlds — fine art and elite sports auctions. Raised in a business-minded household, her fascination with auctioneering began unexpectedly, sparked by a book that featured a woman auctioneer as its protagonist. That early inspiration eventually set her on a path few in India had walked before.

IPL mini auction: Lot of interest for Cam Green | Wait ends for Prithvi Shaw, Sarfaraz Khan?

Sagar’s academic journey took her from Mumbai to Connecticut, before she graduated with a degree in Art History from Bryn Mawr College in Philadelphia. In 2001, she began her professional career at Sotheby’s London, developing deep expertise in Indian and South Asian art. Her rise was swift and historic. At the age of 26, she became Christie’s first Indian woman auctioneer in New York, specialising in modern and contemporary Indian art — a landmark achievement that established her credibility on the global auction circuit. After gaining years of international experience, Sagar returned to Mumbai and worked closely with renowned institutions such as Pundole’s Art Gallery. Her success in the art world laid the groundwork for a seamless transition into sports auctions, where her clarity, precision and authority quickly stood out. The turning point came in 2021 when she was appointed the first female auctioneer in the Pro Kabaddi League, breaking another long-standing barrier in a male-dominated space. Two years later, she was entrusted with conducting the inaugural Women’s Premier League auction, further cementing her growing influence in Indian sport. She subsequently conducted the IPL 2024 mini-auction and the high-profile IPL 2025 mega auction held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. In 2025, Sagar added yet another milestone by leading the WPL 2026 auction, reinforcing her status as one of the most trusted and accomplished auctioneers in the sport.



Source link

