‘Why can’t we?’: Ex-India cricketer questions ODI scheduling with Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma in focus | Cricket News

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma (Photo by Ayush Kumar/Getty Images)

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have injected new life into ODI cricket, turning the format into a must-watch whenever they feature. Recent bilateral series against Australia and South Africa sparked an unusual level of excitement, echoing the atmosphere seen during the 2023 ODI World Cup. With both players having stepped away from T20Is and Tests, their appearances are now limited, making every ODI feel like a marquee event. That rarity has worked in favour of 50-over cricket, pulling back crowds and attention at a time when interest in the format had started to fade. Their selective presence has also reinforced their standing as the biggest attractions in the global game. By continuing to commit to ODIs, Kohli and Rohit have helped restore relevance, anticipation and value to the format, ensuring each contest carries added weight.

India can survive without Virat and Rohit, not without Bumrah

Amid this renewed buzz, Irfan Pathan called for stronger scheduling to fully capitalise on their impact. Speaking on Star Sports, the former all-rounder pushed for longer series and multi-team tournaments to sustain fan engagement. “That’s why I am repeatedly saying one thing. Why can’t we have five ODIs instead of three? Why can’t we have a triangular or quadrangular series? Why can’t we arrange that, because these two greats play only one format? It won’t be wrong to say that if a lot of interest has returned to ODI cricket, these two have brought it,” Pathan said. The influence of the two stalwarts is also reflected in the ICC ODI batting rankings, with Rohit sitting at number one and Kohli close behind in second, underlining their consistency and dominance in the format. Pathan further stressed that the appeal is not just about star power but also performance. With the next World Cup still some way off, he argued that regular match exposure is essential to maintain rhythm and keep the momentum alive. “The biggest thing is that they are also performing. The World Cup is far away. You will definitely want to think about it, but I am also thinking that the more we get to see them, that these two players should keep playing, keep representing India, and when they are not playing for India, they should keep playing domestic cricket because the more they play, the better it is,” he observed.