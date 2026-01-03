শনিবার, ০৩ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ১১:২০ পূর্বাহ্ন
'Why drop Shubman Gill?': Yograj Singh lambasts Ajit Agarkar-led selection panel | Cricket News

  আপডেট সময়: শনিবার, ৩ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
'Why drop Shubman Gill?': Yograj Singh lambasts Ajit Agarkar-led selection panel | Cricket News


Shubman Gill (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

Shubman Gill’s exclusion from India’s T20 World Cup squad continues to spark debate across cricketing circles. The decision surprised many, particularly given Gill’s recent role as vice-captain in India’s T20I series against South Africa. While some may justify the move on the grounds of team balance and strategy, dropping him at the last minute after entrusting him with a leadership position has raised questions about the selectors’ planning and communication. Gill had been reintegrated into India’s T20I setup earlier this year during the Asia Cup and was once again handed the vice-captaincy. Despite this, he struggled to secure a consistent spot at the top of the order, scoring 291 runs across 15 matches at a strike rate of 137.26, without registering a half-century.

Sarfaraz Khan is knocking the selectors’ door again

Former India cricketer Yograj Singh criticised the decision, expressing disbelief at Gill’s omission. “Shubman Gill is a vice-captain. What is the reason behind dropping him? Just because he failed in 4-5 innings? Indian cricketers have had so many players who have barely managed to perform in 10 matches out of 100 opportunities,” Yograj told Ravish Bisht on a YouTube show. Singh also highlighted the impact of such decisions on younger players, using Abhishek Sharma as an example. “They still played; you already know the reason why. Young Abhishek Sharma arrived a couple of years ago. If he fails four innings, will you drop him as well?” he questioned, cautioning against inconsistent, knee-jerk reactions by the selection panel. Recounting past instances of backing senior players despite temporary struggles, Yograj referenced Kapil Dev’s treatment under Bishan Singh Bedi during the England tour. “Let me give you an example of the ‘great’ Kapil Dev. When we toured Pakistan with Bishan Singh Bedi as captain, Kapil Dev continued to play matches despite failing with bat and ball. But Bishan Singh Bedi still took him on the subsequent tour of England,” he said, emphasising the importance of trusting a player’s overall value to the team rather than reacting solely to recent form. Gill’s absence has reignited conversations about selection philosophy and the balance between short-term results and long-term team planning.



