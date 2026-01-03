Will Bangladesh be allowed to play in India during T20 World Cup 2026? BCCI chief breaks silence | Cricket News

India vs Bangladesh (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

NEW DELHI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to release Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. However, this decision applies only to the IPL. No call has been taken yet on Bangladesh’s matches in the 2026 T20 World Cup, which will be played in India. This was confirmed by the Indian cricket board chief Mithun Manhas.

Manhas said the matter was discussed in detail before taking a final call. He also made it clear that the World Cup issue is still open. “The BCCI has taken this decision after thorough consultation, and Mr Saikia has already conveyed it to the media. The decision is related only to the IPL; we have not discussed the World Cup yet. We will share details once that is done,” Manhas told IANS on Saturday.This update comes after BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia stated that Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) were instructed to release Mustafizur Rahman from their squad for IPL 2026. The decision was taken following directions from the BCCI due to recent developments in Bangladesh.Over the past few days, the issue became sensitive after several spiritual and political leaders criticised KKR and its owner, actor-producer Shah Rukh Khan. The criticism followed KKR’s decision to sign Rahman at the IPL auction. This happened amid reports of attacks on Hindu minorities in Bangladesh, which led to public outrage and strong reactions on social media and other platforms.Mustafizur Rahman was bought by KKR at the IPL auction held in Abu Dhabi in December 2025 for Rs 9.2 crore. Since making his IPL debut in 2016, Rahman has taken 65 wickets in 60 matches.Rahman’s exit from IPL 2026 has also raised questions about Bangladesh’s participation in the T20 World Cup matches scheduled in India. Bangladesh are set to play West Indies, Italy, and England on February 7, 9, and 14 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. They will then face Nepal on February 17 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. As of now, the BCCI has not made any announcement regarding these matches.