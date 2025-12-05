শুক্রবার, ০৫ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ১২:৪০ অপরাহ্ন
খেলাধুলা

Will Lionel Messi play in 2026 FIFA World Cup? Legend teases at sixth appearance | Football News

  শুক্রবার, ৫ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
Will Lionel Messi play in 2026 FIFA World Cup? Legend teases at sixth appearance | Football News


Lionel Messi. (Image via Getty)

Soccer superstar Lionel Messi, 38, remains uncertain about his participation in the 2026 World Cup despite leading Argentina to the top of South America’s World Cup qualifiers. The upcoming tournament, co-hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada, would mark his sixth World Cup appearance if he decides to play.The Inter Miami player helped Argentina win the 2022 World Cup but hasn’t confirmed if he will help defend the title. The World Cup draw is scheduled for Friday.“I’m going to take it one day at a time; being honest and trying to be realistic and feel good,” Messi told ESPN Argentina. “This year I felt very good.”Playing in the United States with Inter Miami could make it easier for Messi to consider participating in the 2026 World Cup.“It catches us at a different point in the season than in Europe. We’re going to start a tough preseason in January and we’re going to have a lot of games in a row with the league and the CONCACAF Champions League,” Messi said.Messi and Inter Miami are set to face Vancouver in the MLS Cup final on Saturday (Sun, 7 Dec. 1 AM IST).If Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, who recently qualified with Portugal, participate in the 2026 World Cup, they would surpass the record of five appearances held by German legend Lothar Matthäus.The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner revealed he maintains regular discussions with Argentine national team coach Lionel Scaloni about his potential role.“He always tells me that he’d like me to be in whatever position I’m assigned. We have a very trusting relationship, and we can talk about everything,” Messi said.





