World Cup ready! Shadab Khan leads Pakistan to commanding win over Sri Lanka in 1st T20I | Cricket News

Pakistan flexed their T20 credentials with a commanding six-wicket triumph over Sri Lanka in the opening match of their three-game series in Dambulla on Wednesday, sending a clear warning ahead of the T20 World Cup. The series, seen as a rehearsal for the tournament that Sri Lanka will co-host with India, carries extra weight for Pakistan, who will play all their World Cup matches on the island due to ongoing political tensions with India. Sri Lanka were restricted to a modest 128, thanks largely to a devastating opening spell from Shadab Khan. Making a comeback after shoulder surgery and his first appearance since June last year, the leg-spinner struck twice in his first over, setting the tone for Pakistan’s dominance.

“When you are coming back from injury it is tough. You have to start from zero but the surface was helping me. We have our eyes on the World Cup. With all our games being played here in Sri Lanka, this is a very good series for us,” said Shadab, who was named player of the match. Abrar Ahmed backed him up with figures of 3-25, while left-arm pacer Salman Mirza mopped up the tail, finishing with 3-18. Chasing the target, Sahibzada Farhan raced to 50 in just 25 balls, putting Sri Lanka under immediate pressure. Farhan anchored the innings with a fluent 51 off 36 balls, including four fours and two sixes, guiding Pakistan home with 20 balls to spare. For Sri Lanka, the loss compounded a difficult run-up to the series, marked by the sacking of captain Charith Asalanka, the removal of chairman of selectors Upul Tharanga, and coaching reshuffles. Captain Dasun Shanaka reflected on the issues: “We didn’t get a good start and lost too many wickets. That is an issue we need to address. We recovered well and should have got over 150, but we lost quick wickets.” Pakistan’s emphatic win showcased their form and depth, while Sri Lanka are left scrambling for answers ahead of Friday’s second T20I.