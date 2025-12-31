‘World stands with you, Matto’: Cricket fraternity sends prayers as Damien Martyn battles meningitis | Cricket News

Damien Martyn (Image credit: Instagram)

NEW DELHI: Former Australian cricketer Damien Martyn has been rushed to hospital and placed in an induced coma after being diagnosed with meningitis, media reports said on Wednesday.The former batsman, who represented Australia in 67 Tests between 1992 and 2006 and featured in 208 one-day internationals, was admitted on Boxing Day last week after falling ill while lying down.

Australian media reported that Martyn is undergoing treatment for meningitis, a condition that can be life-threatening. Meningitis is an inflammation of the membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord.Support has poured in from across the cricketing world. Former Australia wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist, a close friend of Martyn, said he was receiving the best possible care.“He is getting the best of treatment,” Gilchrist told The Australian newspaper.“Amanda (his partner) and his family know that a lot of people are sending their prayers and best wishes.”Former Australia coach Darren Lehmann, a long-time teammate of Martyn, also sent his support.“Lots of love and prayers… keep strong and fighting, legend. Love to the family,” Lehmann wrote on X.

Cricket Australia chief executive Todd Greenberg extended the organisation’s support, saying: “I’m saddened to hear of Damien’s illness. The best wishes of everyone at CA and in the wider cricket community are with him at this time.”Several current and former players echoed those sentiments. VVS Laxman wrote: “Sending strength and prayers to my dear friend @damienmartyn and his family. Wishing him a full and speedy recovery. The entire cricket world stands with you Matto during this tough time.”Ravichandran Ashwin added: “Thoughts are with @damienmartyn. Prayers to see him bounce back.”

Former England captain Michael Vaughan was also among those to offer his support, posting on X: “All our thoughts are with you @damienmartyn x.”Widely regarded as one of the finest strokemakers of his generation, Martyn was a key member of Steve Waugh’s dominant Australian side. He scored 13 Test centuries and finished his career with an average of 46.37.Martyn was also part of Australia’s triumphant 2003 ODI World Cup squad, playing a decisive role in the final against India with an unbeaten 88 in a match-winning partnership with Ricky Ponting.He retired from international cricket in 2006 during the Ashes series and has largely kept a low profile since.