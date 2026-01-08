WPL 2026: Dates, schedule, venues, match timings, live streaming, squads and all you need to know | Cricket News

WPL all teams captains (X-WPL)

The Women’s Premier League returns for its 2026 season on Friday, January 9, with a blockbuster opening clash between defending champions Mumbai Indians and former winners Royal Challengers Bengaluru. With Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz also in the mix, another fiercely contested edition is on the cards.

WPL 2026 format

The tournament continues with the familiar double round-robin structure, with all five teams facing each other twice during the league phase. At the end of the league stage, the top three teams will progress to the play-offs. The table-toppers will secure a direct spot in the final, while the teams finishing second and third will meet in the Eliminator to decide the other finalist.

Mumbai Indians lifted the inaugural WPL title in 2023 and reclaimed the trophy last season from 2024 champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Delhi Capitals, meanwhile, will be keen to go one step further after finishing as runners-up in each of the first three editions.

WPL 2026 schedule : dates, venues and timings

Date Match Venue Time (IST) January 9 Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Navi Mumbai 7:30 PM January 10 UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Navi Mumbai 3:30 PM January 10 Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Navi Mumbai 7:30 PM January 11 Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Navi Mumbai 7:30 PM January 12 Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz Navi Mumbai 7:30 PM January 13 Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants Navi Mumbai 7:30 PM January 14 UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals Navi Mumbai 7:30 PM January 15 Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz Navi Mumbai 7:30 PM January 16 Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Giants Navi Mumbai 7:30 PM January 17 UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Navi Mumbai 3:30 PM January 17 Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Navi Mumbai 7:30 PM January 19 Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Vadodara 7:30 PM January 20 Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Vadodara 7:30 PM January 22 Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz Vadodara 7:30 PM January 24 Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals Vadodara 7:30 PM January 26 Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians Vadodara 7:30 PM January 27 Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Vadodara 7:30 PM January 29 UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Vadodara 7:30 PM January 30 Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians Vadodara 7:30 PM February 1 Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz Vadodara 7:30 PM February 3 Eliminator Vadodara 7:30 PM February 5 Final Vadodara 7:30 PM

WPL 2026 squads

Mumbai IndiansHarmanpreet Kaur (C), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Hayley Matthews, Amanjot Kaur, Sajeevan Sajana, Shabnim Ismail, Gunalan Kullkarni, Nicola Carey, Sanskriti Gupta, Rahil Firdous, Poonam Khemnar, Triveni Vasistha, Nalla Reddy, Saika Ishaque, Milly IllingworthRoyal Challengers BengaluruSmriti Mandhana (C), Richa Ghosh, Ellyse Perry, Lauren Bell, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Nadine de Klerk, Shreyanka Patil, Georgia Voll, Linsey Smith, Prema Rawat, Gautami Naik, Prathyoosha Kumar, Dayalan HemalathaUP WarriorzMeg Lanning (C), Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey, Phoebe Litchfield, Asha Sobhana, Sophie Ecclestone, Deandra Dottin, Kiran Navgire, Kranti Gaud, Shweta Sehrawat, Harleen Deol, Chloe Tryon, Suman Meena, Simran Shaikh, G Trisha, Pratika RawalDelhi CapitalsJemimah Rodrigues (C), Shafali Verma, Annabel Sutherland, Marizanne Kapp, Shree Charani, Chinelle Henry, Laura Wolvaardt, Niki Prasad, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia, Lizelle Lee, Deeya Yadav, Mamatha Madiwala, Nandani Sharma, Lucy Hamilton, Minnu ManiGujarat GiantsAshleigh Gardner (C), Beth Mooney, Sophie Devine, Georgia Wareham, Bharti Fulmali, Kashvee Gautam, Renuka Singh, Yastika Bhatia, Anushka Sharma, Tanuja Kanwar, Kanika Ahuja, Titas Sadhu, Happy Kumari, Kim Garth, Shivani Singh, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Ayushi Soni

WPL 2026 live streaming details

The 2026 Women’s Premier League will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network. Fans can also watch all matches via digital streaming on the Jio Hotstar app and website.