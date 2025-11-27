বৃহস্পতিবার, ২৭ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৮:৩৭ অপরাহ্ন
WPL auction 2026: Full list of sold and unsold players, base price, top buys, and team details | Cricket News

  • আপডেট সময়: বৃহস্পতিবার, ২৭ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
WPL auction 2026: Full list of sold and unsold players, base price, top buys, and team details | Cricket News


Deepti Sharma, Alyssa Healy. (File photo)

NEW DELHI: The WPL mega auction started in Delhi on Thursday, with all five teams working to assemble their squads for the 2026 season.The auction began with the marquee players. The first surprise came when Australia captain Alyssa Healy went unsold, while the other seven marquee players were picked.Deepti Sharma drew the highest bid of the day, with UP Warriorz using the Right to Match card for the India all-rounder, securing her services for Rs 3.20 crore. Mumbai Indians bought New Zealand all-rounder Amelia Kerr, last season’s joint-highest wicket-taker, for Rs 3 crore.Australian batter Meg Lanning and New Zealand’s Sophie Devine were also among the major picks in the marquee group of eight players. Gujarat Giants bought Devine for Rs 2 crore, while UP Warriorz acquired Lanning — who took Delhi Capitals to three straight finals — for Rs 1.90 crore after a bidding war with DC.UP Warriorz, entering the auction with the highest purse of Rs 14.5 crore, remained active and used their RTM card again to bring back England spinner Sophie Ecclestone for Rs 85 lakh.South Africa opener Laura Wolvaardt was bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 1.10 crore, and Gujarat Giants picked India pacer Renuka Singh for Rs 60 lakh. Healy, the first name called at the auction, did not receive a bid.Meanwhile, Sneh Rana and Sree Charani went to DC for Rs 50 lakh, and Rs 1.3 crore, respectively.

Full list of Sold Players

Player Base Price Team Winning Bid
Deepti Sharma Rs 50 lakh UP Warriorz Rs 3.2 crore
Amelia Kerr Rs 50 lakh MI Rs 3 crore
Sophie Devine Rs 50 Lakh Gujarat Giants Rs 2 crore
Meg Lanning Rs 50 lakh UPW Rs 1.9 crore
Chinelle Henry Rs 50 lakh DC Rs 1.3 crore
N Charani Rs 30 lakh DC Rs 1.3 crore
Phoebe Litchfield Rs 50 lakh UPW Rs 1.2 crore
Laura Wolvaardt Rs 30 lakh DC Rs 1.1 crore
Asha Sobhana (India) Rs 30 lakh UPW Rs 1.1 crore
Linsey Smith (ENG) Rs 30 lakh RCB Rs 30 lakh
Titas Sindhu (IND) Rs 30 lakh GG Rs 30 lakh
Shabnim Ismail (SA) Rs 50 lakh MI Rs 60 lakh
Lauren Bell (ENG) Rs 50 lakh RCB Rs 90 lakh
Lizelle Lee (SA) Rs 30 lakh DC Rs 30 lakh
Georgia Voll (AUS) Rs 40 lakh RCB Rs 60 lakh
Harleen Deol (IND) Rs 50 lakh UPW Rs 50 lakh
Radha Yadav (IND) Rs 30 lakh RCB Rs 65 lakh
Sneh Rana (IND) Rs 30 lakh DC Rs 50 lakh
Nadine de Klerk (SA) Rs 30 lakh RCB Rs 65 lakh
Sree Charani (IND) Rs 30 lakh DC Rs 1.3 crore
Chinelle Henry (WI) Rs 30 lakh DC Rs 30 lakh
Renuka Singh Thakur (IND) Rs 40 lakh GG Rs 60 lakh
Deeya Yadav (IND) Rs 10 lakh DC Rs 10 lakh
Sanskriti Gupta (IND) Rs 20 lakh MI Rs 20 lakh
Deandra Dottin (WI) Rs 50 lakh UPW Rs 80 lakh
Shikha Pandey (IND) Rs 40 lakh UPW Rs 2.40 crore

Full list of Unsold Players

Player Base Price
Alyssa Healy (AUS) Rs 50 lakh
Alana King (AUS) Rs 40 lakh
Uma Chetry (IND) Rs 50 lakh
Sabbhineni Meghana (IND) Rs 30 lakh
Tazmin Brits (SA) Rs 30 lakh
Grace Harris (AUS) Rs 30 lakh
Isabella Gaze (NZ) Rs 40 lakh
Amy Jones (ENG) Rs 50 lakh
Darcie Brown (AUS) Rs 30 lakh
Lauren Cheatle (AUS) Rs 30 lakh
Priya Mishra (IND) Rs 30 lakh
Amanda-Jade Wellington (AUS) Rs 30 lakh
Saika Ishfaque (IND) Rs 30 lakh
Pranavi Chandra (IND) Rs 10 lakh

The story will be updated





