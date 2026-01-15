শুক্রবার, ১৬ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ০১:২৭ পূর্বাহ্ন
খেলাধুলা

WPL: Day after being retired out, Harleen Deol guides UP Warriorz to victory | Cricket News

  আপডেট সময়: বৃহস্পতিবার, ১৫ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
WPL: Day after being retired out, Harleen Deol guides UP Warriorz to victory | Cricket News


UP Warriorz’ Harleen Deol celebrates her half century during the Women’s Premier League (WPL) match between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai. (PTI Photo)

NEW DELHI: Harleen Deol responded to the setback of being retired out with a decisive half-century a day later as UP Warriorz defeated defending champions Mumbai Indians by seven wickets to register their first win of the WPL 2026 on Thursday at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.Chasing 162, Harleen scored an unbeaten 64 off 39 balls and anchored the chase after being retired out despite batting well in the previous match. UPW sealed the target with seven wickets in hand. It was their first win in four matches, while Mumbai Indians suffered their second defeat in the same number of games.

WPL Auction 2026: Full Breakdown of Every Major Number

Nat Sciver-Brunt earlier carried Mumbai Indians to 161 for five with a 65 off 43 balls after the side made a slow start. Openers Amanjot Kaur (38 off 33) and G Kamalimi (5 off 12) struggled on a surface that aided spin. Mumbai were 54 for two at the halfway stage before Sciver-Brunt lifted the scoring rate.She added runs quickly in the second half, with 107 coming in the last 10 overs. Harmanpreet Kaur made 16 off 11 before falling to Asha Shobhana, while Nicola Carey supported Sciver-Brunt at the end.UPW’s chase began steadily, with Meg Lanning scoring 25 off 26 and Kiran Navgire 10 off 12. Harleen took control in the middle overs, reaching her fifty in the 15th over. She added quick boundaries off Sanskriti Gupta and Shabnim Ismail. Chloe Tryon remained unbeaten on 27 off 11 as UPW completed the chase.



