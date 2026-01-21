বুধবার, ২১ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ০৪:৪৪ অপরাহ্ন
খেলাধুলা

WPL: RCB players take morning walk on Indian road; video goes viral | Cricket News

  বুধবার, ২১ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
WPL: RCB players take morning walk on Indian road; video goes viral | Cricket News


RCB players take morning walk on Indian road (Screengrabs)

NEW DELHI: Royal Challengers Bengaluru women’s players Lauren Bell, Nadine de Klerk and Georgia Voll were seen taking a relaxed morning walk in Vadodara on Wednesday. The trio, accompanied by two security personnel, stepped out quietly but still caught the attention of fans in the city.The RCB players are in Vadodara for the WPL 2026 matches. Their casual outing turned into a pleasant surprise for locals.

WPL Auction 2026: Full Breakdown of Every Major Number

Many fans recognised them and shared photos and short videos on social media. Watch:It offered a rare look at the players away from the cricket field, enjoying a calm moment before their busy match schedule.The sighting also brought attention back to player safety, especially after a disturbing incident involving Australian women cricketers in Indore last year. During the Women’s World Cup, two Australian players were reportedly stalked and touched inappropriately by a motorcyclist while walking to a café near their hotel. The incident caused outrage and raised serious concerns about security.Cricket Australia confirmed that the matter was immediately reported to local police. The accused, identified as Akil Khan, was arrested soon after. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) strongly condemned the incident.BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia addressed the issue and reassured players about safety in the country. “India is known for its hospitality and care. We have zero tolerance for such incidents. We appreciate the State Police (Madhya Pradesh) for their prompt action to nab the culprit. Let the law take its course to punish the culprit. We assure to revisit our safety protocols if required to further tighten the security,” he said.



