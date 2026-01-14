WPL: Record! Meg Lanning scripts history in Indian league, becomes first Australian to… | Cricket News

Former Australia cricketer Meg Lanning reached a major milestone in the Women’s Premier League 2026 as she became the third player in WPL history to score more than 1,000 runs on Wednesday. The landmark came during UP Warriorz’s seventh match of the season against Delhi Capitals at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.With this achievement, Lanning joined an elite list of batters. Only England’s Nat Sciver-Brunt and India captain Harmanpreet Kaur have also crossed the 1,000-run mark in the WPL.

These three players have shown great consistency and impact since the league began.Lanning has now scored 1,050 runs in the tournament. She is the second-highest run-scorer in WPL history. Sciver-Brunt leads the list with 1,101 runs, while Harmanpreet follows with 1,016. Australia’s Ellyse Perry, with 972 runs, and India’s Shafali Verma, with 887 runs, complete the top five. The list reflects the strong batting quality that the WPL has produced in a short span of time.The 33-year-old right-handed batter achieved most of her runs while playing for Delhi Capitals. She led the franchise for three seasons from 2023 to 2025. Under her leadership, Delhi Capitals finished runners-up in all three editions. Lanning was also a key performer with the bat. In the first WPL season, she scored 345 runs at a strike rate of 139.11. She hit two half-centuries and played an important role in her team’s strong campaign.Lanning continued to perform well in the next two seasons. She scored 331 runs in 2024 and followed it up with 276 runs in 2025. Despite her consistent performances, Delhi Capitals released her ahead of WPL 2026.She was later picked up by UP Warriorz, who also named her captain for the ongoing season.