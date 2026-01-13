WPL: Two Kaurs and Carey humble Gujarat Giants; steer Mumbai Indians to seven-wicket win | Cricket News

Harmanpreeet Kaur, Amanjot Kaur

NEW DELHI: Two Kaurs, a Carey , and a handful of dropped catches – that was all Mumbai Indians needed to chase down Gujarat Giants’ 193 and secure a seven-wicket win at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Mumbai Indians comfortably achieved the target in the sixth match of the Women’s Premier League 2026 on Tuesday, leaving Ashleigh Gardner’s Gujarat Giants short.Mumbai Indians chased down Gujarat Giants’ target with seven wickets in hand in the sixth match of the Women’s Premier League 2026 on Tuesday.Mumbai Indians needed 193 to win. The chase began with an early setback as both openers were dismissed for a total of 37 inside the first five overs. Amanjot Kaur and Harmanpreet Kaur then steadied the innings with a 72-run partnership. Amanjot scored 40 off 26 balls, while Harmanpreet made 71 off 43 deliveries.After Amanjot’s dismissal in the 13th over, Mumbai Indians remained in control. Nicola Carey joined Harmanpreet and added momentum to the chase with 38 off 23 balls. Mumbai Indians reached the target comfortably in 19.2 overs to register a seven-wicket win.Earlier, Gujarat Giants posted 192 for five in 20 overs after being asked to bat first. Openers Sophie Devine and Beth Mooney got Gujarat off to a quick start, hitting four boundaries in the second over. Devine was dismissed for eight off four balls by Shabnim Ismail, leaving Gujarat at 26 for one in three overs.Kanika Ahuja then struck a six and a four in the next over as Gujarat moved to 40 for one. At the end of the powerplay, Gujarat were 62 for one, their third-best powerplay score in WPL history.Amelia Kerr removed Mooney for 33 off 26 balls in the seventh over. Nicola Carey dismissed Gujarat captain Ashleigh Gardner in the 10th over. Gardner scored 20 off 11 balls as Gujarat reached 99 for three at the halfway stage.Hayley Matthews dismissed Kanika Ahuja for 35 off 18 balls in the 11th over, reducing Gujarat to 101 for four. Georgia Wareham and Ayushi Soni then added stability. Gujarat were 130 for four after 15 overs. Soni, who made 11 off 14 balls, was retired out after the 16th over.In the final four overs, Wareham and Bharti Fulmali put together an unbeaten 56-run partnership. Fulmali scored 36 not out off 15 balls, while Wareham finished on 43 not out off 33 deliveries. Their stand helped Gujarat Giants close on 192 for five.