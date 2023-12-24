 Buy cheap website traffic
  খেলাধুলা

Wrestling Federation Of India: 'Sanjay Singh is not my relative…': Brij Bhushan Singh after sports ministry suspends newly-elected WFI | More sports News

ডিসেম্বর ২৪, ২০২৩ ৪:০৯ অপরাহ্ণ
NEW DELHI: Former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh offered insights on the controversial decision to host the U-15 and U-20 nationals in Nandini Nagar, responding to the Indian sports ministry‘s suspension of the newly elected WFI.
Singh, a lawmaker with the ruling BJP, explained that the decision was aimed at ensuring the continuity of sports events and preventing young wrestlers from losing a valuable year.
Addressing the recent suspension, Brij Bhushan clarified that the newly-elected president of WFI, Sanjay Singh, is not his relative.

The sports ministry accused the governing body of hastily announcing championships, leading to the suspension of all WFI activities until further orders.
The decision to host national junior wrestling championships in Nandini Nagar faced scrutiny for potential violations of rules, prompting the ministry’s intervention. The move comes in the wake of sexual harassment allegations against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, and the ministry expressed concerns about the arbitrary actions of the new WFI president.

The ministry’s statement noted, “The actions smack of complete arbitrariness on the part of the new president,” suggesting that the new board “appears to be in complete control of former office bearers.”
The suspension has raised uncertainties about the federation’s standing with United World Wrestling, the international governing body, which had previously suspended WFI. Sanjay Singh’s election had been seen as a potential path to resolving the suspension.
The sexual harassment allegations against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh triggered protests and demands for his removal by top Indian wrestlers earlier this year. Singh has denied all charges, attributing them to a conspiracy to force him out of parliament. A criminal case is ongoing, and Singh could face a five-year prison sentence if found guilty.

Why wrestlers Sakshee Malikkh, Bajrang Punia upset after Sanjay Singh’s election as WFI chief?

The wrestling community in India, particularly in rural northern regions, has been a significant force, with star athletes garnering public support. The recent suspension and controversies within WFI underscore the challenges facing the administration of the sport in the country.
