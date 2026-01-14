‘Wrong to support those who criticise our nation’: BAI rejects pollution, hygiene concerns at India Open; downplays criticism | Badminton News

India’s PV Sindhu returns to Vietnam’s Nguyen Thuy Linh during the women’s singles round of 32 match at the India Open 2026 badminton tournament, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

NEW DELHI: The Badminton Association of India (BAI) on Wednesday pushed back against criticism over playing conditions at the ongoing India Open 2026, with its general secretary Sanjay Mishra rejecting allegations raised by Danish shuttlers and defending the arrangements at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi.Mishra said the India Open is being conducted as a test event ahead of the BWF World Championships, which India is scheduled to host at the same venue in August. He claimed that most players and coaches have appreciated the preparations, and suggested that individual health issues should not be confused with organisational shortcomings.

“This event is a test event for us before the BWF World Championships. Everyone has appreciated the wooden flooring and playing area here (Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium). There are no issues with accommodation or transport. Mia (Denmark’s shuttler Mia Blichfeldt) has some issues with dust and allergies; we can’t say anything about that. Players and coaches have appreciated the work BAI has put into this tournament. Regarding complaints about the cold weather, we installed additional heaters and increased the number of heaters. We will talk to BWF about their requirements and will do everything. This way, World Championships will be organised well,” Mishra told news agency ANI.His comments came after Denmark shuttler Mia Blichfeldt alleged that training conditions in Delhi were unhygienic and claimed there were pigeon droppings on the court. The criticism was followed by the withdrawal of world No. 3 Anders Antonsen from the India Open, citing air pollution in the national capital.Antonsen later confirmed that the Badminton World Federation (BWF) fined him USD 5,000 for pulling out of the tournament. He also expressed hope that air quality would improve later in the year when Delhi hosts the World Championships.Responding to Antonsen’s withdrawal, Mishra questioned the legitimacy of his comments and said the Danish player had not been cleared by BWF to skip the tournament.“He (Danish shuttler Anders Antonsen) can’t comment on the conditions here while sitting in Denmark. His reason for withdrawal was not accepted by BWF, and he was fined.”Mishra went further and suggested that such criticism crossed the line of sporting debate.“There is no place for politics in this sport. It is wrong to support those who criticise our nation from abroad,” he added.Antonsen, however, had offered a detailed explanation for his decision on Instagram. “Many are curious why I have pulled out of the India Open for the third consecutive year. Due to the extreme pollution in Delhi at the moment, I don’t think it’s a place to host a badminton tournament,” he wrote.He also shared a screenshot of Delhi’s Air Quality Index, which showed an AQI reading of 348, categorised as hazardous. In the post, Antonsen added, “Crossing my fingers that it will be better in the summer when the World Championships take place in Delhi. As a result, BWF has once again fined me USD 5,000.”Under BWF Player Commitment Regulations, top committed players face a USD 5,000 fine for missing World Tour Level 1 to 3 events without approved exemptions, apart from standard withdrawal penalties.Delhi’s air quality typically worsens during winter due to factors such as vehicular emissions, stubble burning and road dust. Medical experts have repeatedly warned about the health risks posed by prolonged exposure to smog in the city.The India Open was shifted this year from the KD Jadhav Indoor Stadium to the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, which will also host the BWF World Championships in August. With the India Open designated as a test event, the criticism from players has raised questions over preparedness, even as BAI continues to defend its arrangements and approach.