বৃহস্পতিবার, ০৮ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ০১:২৫ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Watch: Hrithik Roshan And Aishwarya Rai’s First Ad Together Had Them Playing Best Friends Jason Smith’s late blitz breathes life into MI Cape Town’s SA20 defence | Cricket News মৌলভীবাজারে আওয়ামীলীগ নেতার বিএনপি’তে যোগদানে প্রতিবাদ ও বিক্ষোভ চায়ের জনপথ শ্রীমঙ্গলে ৮.৬ ডিগ্রি সেলসিয়াস কালিয়াকৈরে মাদ্রাসার ছাদ পড়ে শিক্ষার্থীর নিহত জমি ক্রয় করবে সিটি ব্যাংক – Corporate Sangbad Taskaree Director Neeraj Pandey Says It Was A ‘Challenge’ Working On A Family Show With Emraan Hashmi | Web-series News WTC standings shake up after Ashes: Australia tighten grip at top, England slip as India stay in contention | Cricket News Four More Shots Please Stars Sayani Gupta And Maanvi Gagroo Pose For A Fun, Candid Beach Photoshoot | Web-series News Four More Shots Please Stars Sayani Gupta And Maanvi Gagroo Pose For A Fun, Candid Beach Photoshoot | Web-series News
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

WTC standings shake up after Ashes: Australia tighten grip at top, England slip as India stay in contention | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: বৃহস্পতিবার, ৮ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
  • ৮ সময় দেখুন
WTC standings shake up after Ashes: Australia tighten grip at top, England slip as India stay in contention | Cricket News


Australian players celebrate with the Ashes Waterford Crystal trophy after winning the Ashes series 4-1. (Getty Images)

NEW DELHI: Australia’s emphatic 4–1 Ashes series victory over England has had a significant impact on the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025–27 standings, with the former champions extending their lead at the top while England’s campaign continues to unravel and India’s position gains added context.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!Following their five-wicket win in the fifth and final Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday, Australia surged further ahead with a points percentage (PCT) of 87.50, up from 85.71. The result marked their seventh win of the current WTC cycle, with their only blemish coming in the Boxing Day Test, where England stunned them in a two-day finish.

Usman Khawaja’s retirement speech: ‘I want the journey for the next Usman Khawaja to be easier’

Chasing a modest 160 on the final day, Australia were briefly tested as England triggered a collapse, but Cameron Green (22), along with wicketkeeper Alex Carey (16), calmly guided the hosts home after lunch. The win not only sealed the series but also sent retiring opener Usman Khawaja out on a high in his final Test appearance.England’s defeat further dented their WTC hopes. Ben Stokes’ side slumped to their sixth loss in 10 matches, dragging their PCT down to 31.66. They remain seventh on the table, marginally ahead of Bangladesh and the West Indies, but crucially just below India.For India, the updated standings offer cautious encouragement. Shubman Gill’s side sit sixth with a PCT of 48.15, keeping them within striking distance of the top four as the cycle progresses. With several key home and away series still to come, England’s slide opens up space for India to climb if they can string together consistent results.Behind Australia, inaugural champions New Zealand occupy second place with a PCT of 77.78, followed by South Africa (75.00) and Sri Lanka (66.67), making the race for the WTC final spots increasingly competitive.Latest WTC Points Table:

WTC Standings



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Jason Smith’s late blitz breathes life into MI Cape Town’s SA20 defence | Cricket News

Jason Smith’s late blitz breathes life into MI Cape Town’s SA20 defence | Cricket News

Big blow for India: Tilak Varma undergoes surgery, ruled out of New Zealand T20Is; T20 World Cup in doubt | Cricket News

Big blow for India: Tilak Varma undergoes surgery, ruled out of New Zealand T20Is; T20 World Cup in doubt | Cricket News

Enna thambi! ‘You can’t explain this at 14’: R Ashwin’s awe sums up Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s unstoppable rise | Cricket News

Enna thambi! ‘You can’t explain this at 14’: R Ashwin’s awe sums up Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s unstoppable rise | Cricket News

‘No World Cup at the cost of national dignity’: Bangladesh draws firm line, pushes ICC to shift matches to Sri Lanka | Cricket News

‘No World Cup at the cost of national dignity’: Bangladesh draws firm line, pushes ICC to shift matches to Sri Lanka | Cricket News

Mustafizur Rahman controversy: Amid India-Bangladesh tensions, ex-Bangladesh player recalls help from Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly | EXCLUSIVE | Cricket News

Mustafizur Rahman controversy: Amid India-Bangladesh tensions, ex-Bangladesh player recalls help from Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly | EXCLUSIVE | Cricket News

‘It’s too much’: India questioned for not collecting Asia Cup trophy from Mohsin Naqvi | Cricket News

‘It’s too much’: India questioned for not collecting Asia Cup trophy from Mohsin Naqvi | Cricket News

ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান, আবেগঘন দৃশ্য নিজ মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান
মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান, আবেগঘন দৃশ্য নিজ মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান
দৌলতপুরে যশোর অঞ্চলে টেকসই কৃষি সম্প্রসারণ প্রকল্পের মাঠ দিবস
দৌলতপুরে যশোর অঞ্চলে টেকসই কৃষি সম্প্রসারণ প্রকল্পের মাঠ দিবস
মাদুরোর নিরাপত্তা কর্মীদের অনেকেই নিহত
মাদুরোর নিরাপত্তা কর্মীদের অনেকেই নিহত
নিস্তব্ধ ‘ফিরোজা’: সবই আছে, নেই শুধু বাড়ির প্রিয় মানুষ
নিস্তব্ধ ‘ফিরোজা’: সবই আছে, নেই শুধু বাড়ির প্রিয় মানুষ
জামালপুরে গ্রীন বায়ো টেকনোলজি ফুটবল টুর্নামেন্টের ফাইনালে দর্শকদের ভিড়
জামালপুরে গ্রীন বায়ো টেকনোলজি ফুটবল টুর্নামেন্টের ফাইনালে দর্শকদের ভিড়
৪ কোম্পানির ক্রেডিট রেটিং সম্পন্ন – Corporate Sangbad
৪ কোম্পানির ক্রেডিট রেটিং সম্পন্ন – Corporate Sangbad
বিনামূল্যে ডেন্টাল পরামর্শ দিল ব্র্যাক হেলথকেয়ার উত্তরা সেন্টার
বিনামূল্যে ডেন্টাল পরামর্শ দিল ব্র্যাক হেলথকেয়ার উত্তরা সেন্টার
শামীমার নাগরিকত্ব বাতিলের সিদ্ধান্তে অনড় থাকবে যুক্তরাজ্য
শামীমার নাগরিকত্ব বাতিলের সিদ্ধান্তে অনড় থাকবে যুক্তরাজ্য
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST