রবিবার , ৪ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২২ | ২১শে ভাদ্র, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খবর
  6. খেলাধুলা
  7. জাতীয়
  8. জাতীয় পার্টি-জেপি
  9. জেপি
  10. টপ নিউজ
  11. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  12. ধর্ম
  13. নানা কাজের কাজী ক্যাস্টর অয়েল
  14. নারী ও শিশু
  15. নির্বাচন
  /  বহি বিশ্ব

Yogendra Yadav Resigns from Samyukta Kisan Morcha Coordination Committee

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
সেপ্টেম্বর ৪, ২০২২ ১১:১৬ অপরাহ্ণ
yogendra yadav11


Last Updated: September 04, 2022, 22:46 IST

File photo: Yogendra Yadav (Image: News18 Hindi)

File photo: Yogendra Yadav (Image: News18 Hindi)

The SKM made Yadav’s resignation letter public at a press conference at Gurudwara Rakabganj

Social activist Yogendra Yadav has resigned from the Samyukta Kisan Morcha coordination committee but said he will remain a “soldier” of the farmers’ collective. The SKM made Yadav’s resignation letter public at a press conference at Gurudwara Rakabganj here.

In the letter, Yadav has said he will no longer be in the coordination committee of the SKM — an umbrella body of about 40 farmer unions — which had spearheaded the farmers’ movement last year. “I will no longer be able to shoulder the responsibility of being the member of SKM’s coordination committee. It is important that the energies of all movements and opposition political parties be joined to fight against the anti-farmer Modi government. So, for this I am in touch with other movements as well apart from farmers’ movement.

“Seeing my this priority, it will not be possible for me to do justice with the responsibility of SKM coordination committee,” Yadav said in his letter to SKM. He appealed to the farmers’ body to relieve him of his responsibilities. He stressed that being a member of “Jai Kisan Andolan”, he will always be the “soldier” of the SKM. He said Jai Kisan Andolan President Avik Saha will be available to shoulder these responsibilities in his place.

In October last year, the SKM had suspended Yadav from the farmers’ body for a month after he had met the bereaved families of the BJP workers killed during the Lakhimpur violence. The press conference was organised after a national general body meeting of the SKM which was attended by farmer leaders Darshan Pal, Rakesh Tikait, Hannan Mollah among others.

The SKM also decided to organise rallies in each state and submit memorandums of demands to governors of those state on November 26, a SKM statement said. The SKM will observe a black day on October 3 in protest against Lakhimapur Kheri massacre that has happened on the same day in 2021.

“It should be observed as black day at every place in the country and effigy of the central government will be burnt,” the statement said.

Read all the Latest Politics News and Breaking News here



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

IMG 20220905 WA0020
রাইস মিলে তিন শ্রমিক নিহতের তদন্ত কমিটি গঠন পরিবার প্রতি ২০ হাজার টাকা করে প্রদান
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
IMG 20220905 WA0017
শিহাব হত্যা মামলায় : আত্মসমর্পণকারী চার আসামির তিনদিন করে রিমান্ড মঞ্জুর
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
IMG 20220905 WA0011
টাঙ্গাইলে অপহরণকারী চক্রের সাত সদস্য আটক, অপহৃতকে উদ্ধার
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm Fakhrul 5 September 2022 800x416
‘প্রধানমন্ত্রী আগে ঘুরে আসুক, পরে কমেন্ট’
শেখ হাসিনা

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

received 467734605020225
নিজে বলাৎকার করার পর সব দোষ শয়তানের ঘাড়ে!
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Slower Masturbation Techniques, Increased Foreplay Can Help Men with Problems of Premature Ejaculation, Writes Expert
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm Nazrul Islam Khan BNP 29 August 2022 800x416
জামায়াত এ কথাগুলো ২০০৬ সালে কেন বলল না?
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - প্রযুক্তি

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - প্রযুক্তি

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
menstruation pain

Myth Around Eating Sour Food During Menstruation

 1623209647 pjimage 1

This is How to Connect Children with Nature in Small Ways

 wm ctg city college

গবেষণাধর্মী জার্নাল প্রকাশ করল সিটি কলেজ

 1629464153 photo

Sachin Tendulkar had a small weakness against off-spin, believes Muttiah Muralitharan | Cricket News

 dse up

সূচকের সঙ্গে বেড়েছে লেনদেন – Corporate Sangbad

 3days refund ecommerce barta

৩ দিনেই পাওয়া যাবে রিফান্ড : মোহাম্মদ রাসেল

 studio project 35 1

Hot Dogs Can Shorten Lifespan by 36 Mins: Report

 block market

ব্লক মার্কেটে ৭২ কোটির বেশি লেনদেন – Corporate Sangbad

 20210929 175656 min 696x392 1

ট্রেনের নিচে ঝাঁপ; এক কিলোমিটার নিয়ে গেল দেহ

 wm Letter To Bangabandhu Update 09 08 2021

বঙ্গবন্ধুকে লেখা যাবে চিঠি