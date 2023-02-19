রবিবার , ১৯ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৩ | ৬ই ফাল্গুন, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বহি বিশ্ব

YSR Party Chief Sharmila Detained by Police Over ‘Inappropriate Remarks’ Against Telangana MLA

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ফেব্রুয়ারি ১৯, ২০২৩ ১১:০৯ পূর্বাহ্ণ
ys sharmila detained news18


Edited By: Revathi Hariharan

Last Updated: February 19, 2023, 10:39 IST

After BRS vs YSRTP showdown, YS Sharmila was detained and taken to Hyderabad. (News18 Photo)

After BRS vs YSRTP showdown, YS Sharmila was detained and taken to Hyderabad. (News18 Photo)

According to the police, Sharmila has been moved to Hyderabad to avoid law & order problems in Mahabubabad. A case has also been registered against her.

YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) chief YS Sharmila was detained and taken into preventive custody in Mahabubabad district in Telangana on Sunday morning for allegedly making inappropriate comments against Mahabubabad MLA Shankar Naik.

According to the police, Sharmila has been moved to Hyderabad to avoid law & order problems in Mahabubabad. A case has also been registered against her. Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) workers also staged a protest against Sharmila’s comments in Mahabubabad district.

On Friday, Sharmila had challenged BRS MLA Shankar Naik to stop her from carrying out her padyatra following which clashes broke out between YSRCP cadre and workers from BRS. The clashes forced her to halt her padyatra. The BRS MLA had earlier targeted her and accused her of being a migrant and an outsider. Sharmila had allegedly responded called him ‘shameless’

#WATCH | Following the alleged inappropriate comments by YSRTP Chief YS Sharmila on Mahabubabad MLA Shankar Naik, BRS followers have staged a protest in the Mahabubabad district. pic.twitter.com/lyvMFx8SHh

This is not the first time the sister of Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been detained. Just in December 2022, she was detained by cops three times. She had also launched a fast-unto-death after the Telangana government refused to give her permission for her padayatra last year.

After a break, Sharmila resumed her padyatra in Warangal district in the first week of February after the state government tried to stop the padyatra multiple times.

YS Sharmila has been on a padayatra in Telangana since last October. She has covered over 3,000 km, talking to people along the way. During the early stages of her padyatra, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) workers had allegedly set her bus on fire. She was arrested by the police after she had refused to call off the padyatra given the tense situation back then.

Sharmila has constantly lashed out at the K Chandrashekar Rao government for obstructing her march even after the High Court granted her permission. “Is this democracy or Afghanistan? Is this the golden Telangana KCR often refers to, where our fundamental rights are trampled under the iron feet of the abusive government machinery?” she said last year.

Read all the Latest Politics News here

News Desk

The News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse the most important events unfolding in India and abroad. From live updRead More





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

IMG 20230219 WA0020
চেয়ারম্যানের ভাগ্নের নেতৃত্বে সাবেক ছাত্রলীগ নেতাকে কুপিয়ে জখম, অবস্থা আশঙ্কাজনক
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm jonmvodv dsvjsd no nsegj
জন্ম নিবন্ধন জালিয়াতি: ৩ ‘হ্যাকার’সহ গ্রেফতার পাঁচ
বাংলাদেশ
1676785489 photo
Iga Swiatek wins back-to-back Qatar titles | Tennis News
খেলাধুলা
sex 5
মিলনের সময় মাত্র এক মিনিটে সঙ্গীকে উত্তেজনায় পাগল করতে চান, জানুন কীভাবে Viral News Healthy Lifestyle How to make a girl horny and obsessed for intimacy instantly sup – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
fortune

এজিএম শেষ কিন্তু বার্ষিক প্রতিবেদন প্রকাশ করেনি ফরচুন সুজ – Corporate Sangbad

 wm Vaccine xia

খালেদা জিয়ার দ্বিতীয় ডোজ ভ্যাকসিন দুপুরে

 wm DU Budget 24 June 2021

ঢাবির বাজেটের আকার কমেছে, ঘাটতি ৮.৪৫ শতাংশ

 bangladeshi bg 20211027090825

আমিরাতে কর্মীর কর্মসংস্থান চায় বাংলাদেশ

 wm Haiti

হাইতিতে শিশুসহ ১৭ মার্কিন মিশনারিকে অপহরণ

 wm Obaidul Qader Briefing at Home 03 04 2020 750x563 1

‘রিমোট কন্ট্রোল ডাকে এদেশে আন্দোলন হবে না’

 airtel 2

Airtel বন্ধ করল ৪৯ টাকার প্ল্যান, বাড়ল সিম চালু রাখার খরচ

 studio project 9 5

From Arthritis to Body Pain During Dengue, Here’s How Parijat Helps

 wm Male Kid Raped Symbolic Photo 19 11 2021

ছাত্রের ওপর যৌন নির্যাতনের অভিযোগে স্কুল শিক্ষক গ্রেফতার

 IMG 20220215 WA0000

সুন্দরবন দিবসকে রাষ্ট্রীয় স্বীকৃতির দাবিতে মানববন্ধন