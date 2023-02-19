YSR Party Chief Sharmila Detained by Police Over ‘Inappropriate Remarks’ Against Telangana MLA

YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) chief YS Sharmila was detained and taken into preventive custody in Mahabubabad district in Telangana on Sunday morning for allegedly making inappropriate comments against Mahabubabad MLA Shankar Naik.

According to the police, Sharmila has been moved to Hyderabad to avoid law & order problems in Mahabubabad. A case has also been registered against her. Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) workers also staged a protest against Sharmila’s comments in Mahabubabad district.

On Friday, Sharmila had challenged BRS MLA Shankar Naik to stop her from carrying out her padyatra following which clashes broke out between YSRCP cadre and workers from BRS. The clashes forced her to halt her padyatra. The BRS MLA had earlier targeted her and accused her of being a migrant and an outsider. Sharmila had allegedly responded called him ‘shameless’

#WATCH | Following the alleged inappropriate comments by YSRTP Chief YS Sharmila on Mahabubabad MLA Shankar Naik, BRS followers have staged a protest in the Mahabubabad district. pic.twitter.com/lyvMFx8SHh

This is not the first time the sister of Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been detained. Just in December 2022, she was detained by cops three times. She had also launched a fast-unto-death after the Telangana government refused to give her permission for her padayatra last year.

After a break, Sharmila resumed her padyatra in Warangal district in the first week of February after the state government tried to stop the padyatra multiple times.

YS Sharmila has been on a padayatra in Telangana since last October. She has covered over 3,000 km, talking to people along the way. During the early stages of her padyatra, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) workers had allegedly set her bus on fire. She was arrested by the police after she had refused to call off the padyatra given the tense situation back then.

Sharmila has constantly lashed out at the K Chandrashekar Rao government for obstructing her march even after the High Court granted her permission. “Is this democracy or Afghanistan? Is this the golden Telangana KCR often refers to, where our fundamental rights are trampled under the iron feet of the abusive government machinery?” she said last year.

Read all the Latest Politics News here