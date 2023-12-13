YSRCP MP Seen ‘Policing’ Parliament Intruder Is Ex-Cop KG Madhav

While the brazen security breach at the Indian Parliament grabbed headlines on Wednesday, Kuruva Gorantla Madhav, Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) MP from Hindupur in Andhra Pradesh, is receiving praise for the way he tackled one of the intruders. In a video that’s being shared widely, the MP can be seen jumping over benches to deliver an elbow strike to one of the intruders who jumped into the well of the Lok Sabha with a smoke canister. This move was celebrated more because the MP is a former police officer.

Madhav was a circle inspector at the Kadiri Urban police station. In 2018, he applied for voluntary retirement from police services and expressed a desire to serve the people by joining politics. In 2019, YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy gave him the ticket from the Hindupur seat in the Anantapur district, which he won.

This is not the first time the MP has grabbed attention on social media. In 2019, a photo of him saluting a police officer went viral. It turned out that the police officer was his former boss, Mahboob Basha. Madhav later said that he respected and adored his erstwhile superior.

However, the MP has courted a few controversies too. Before joining politics, he was known for locking horns with politicians Diwakar Reddy and Prabhakar Reddy. The former police officer had warned Diwakar Reddy not to make baseless allegations against cops.

In another incident, a video was circulated online that allegedly showed the MP shirtless and talking to a woman. A forensic analysis later found that the video was fake.

Two people stormed the Lok Sabha with gas-emitting objects on Wednesday, triggering a major scare in the House when it was in session. Another man and a woman were also detained from outside Parliament with coloured smoke canisters.

Dramatic TV footage showed one of the unidentified persons jumping over the benches that seat lawmakers. News18 has learnt that two people have been taken into custody. They were identified as Manoranjan Gowda and Sagar Sharma.