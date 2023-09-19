মঙ্গলবার , ১৯ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২৩ | ৪ঠা আশ্বিন, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Yuvraj Singh: Watch: Yuvraj Singh shares a 'lovely' video to celebrate his Six Sixers anniversary | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh on Tuesday shared a lovely sand art video to celebrate the 16th anniversary of his famous ‘Six Sixers‘ during the inaugural ICC T20 World Cup in 2007.
Yuvraj’s six sixes off Stuart Broad during the 2007 T20 World Cup is one of the most iconic moments in the history of Indian cricket. This incredible feat took place during the Super 8 stage match between India and England on September 19, 2007, in Kingsmead, Durban, South Africa.
“Thank you for this lovely sand art, Christy Valiyaveettil, even though you created this for my birthday, today is also an apt occasion for me to share it,” Youvraj wrote while posting the video on X, previously known as Twitter.

In the 18th over of the 2007 World Cup innings, Broad was entrusted with the bowling responsibilities for England. Yuvraj was already in fine form, and in a dramatic turn of events, he hammered six consecutive sixes off Broad’s over. Each shot was impeccably timed and cleared the boundary with ease.
The sequence of six sixes turned the match on its head and Yuvraj raced to his half-century in just 12 balls, making it the fastest fifty in T20 Internationals. This extraordinary display of power-hitting by Yuvraj left the cricketing world in awe and catapulted India to a commanding position in the match.





