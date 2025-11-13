বৃহস্পতিবার, ১৩ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৯:১১ অপরাহ্ন
102 players banned! Turkish football comes down hard amid huge betting scandal | Football News

  বৃহস্পতিবার, ১৩ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
102 players banned! Turkish football comes down hard amid huge betting scandal | Football News


102 players have been temporarily banned amid a huge betting scandal in Turkish football. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Turkish football has been hit by a major disciplinary crackdown, with the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) suspending 102 players across the country’s top two divisions in connection with a growing betting investigation. The suspensions include 25 players from the Super Lig and 77 from the second-tier first division. The bans range from 45 days to one year, depending on the severity of the cases, according to the federation’s announcement on Thursday. Among the players named, Galatasaray and Turkey defender Eren Elmali received a 45-day suspension, while his club and national teammate Metehan Baltaci was handed a nine-month ban. Alassane Ndao, who plays for Konyaspor and represents Senegal internationally, was suspended for 12 months. Elmali addressed the situation on Instagram, saying he had placed a bet about five years ago on a game that did not involve his own team. Baltacı, who also admitted to past betting activity, wrote: “Years ago I placed a bet at a time when I couldn’t fully grasp the seriousness of the matter. I want to make it clear that this action had nothing to do with matches played by the teams I represented.” According to a local outlet, the bans apply only to official matches, meaning the players can continue to train with their clubs. The federation’s Professional Football Disciplinary Board has reportedly received referrals for over 1,000 players as part of the ongoing inquiry. The TFF has also temporarily suspended competitions in the third- and fourth-tier divisions for two weeks, though the Super Lig and first division will continue. Federation president Ibrahim Haciosmanoglu said the governing body would act firmly to protect the sport’s integrity. “We took office 16 months ago with a promise to elevate Turkish football to the level it deserves,” he said. “We will not compromise in our fight to protect Turkish football from scandal, decay, and corrupt relationships.”

Poll

Do you support the Turkish Football Federation’s crackdown on betting in football?

The scandal comes at a time when Turkish football had been showing signs of revival, with the national team reaching the Euro 2024 quarterfinals and the country set to co-host the 2032 European Championship with Italy.





