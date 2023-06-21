বুধবার , ২১ জুন ২০২৩ | ৭ই আষাঢ়, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  খেলাধুলা

1st Ashes Test: Pat Cummins leads Australia to thrilling victory over England | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুন ২১, ২০২৩ ৬:৪৮ পূর্বাহ্ণ
1687308510 photo


NEW DELHI: In a thrilling climax to the gripping five-day battle, Australia captain Pat Cummins led his side to a remarkable two-wicket victory over England in the opening Ashes Test at Edgbaston on Tuesday.
Chasing a challenging target of 281 runs, the visitors began the rain-delayed day on 107 for three, but their prospects seemed bleak as they found themselves struggling at 227-8.

Untitled-30

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
However, Cummins, accompanied by Nathan Lyon, launched a resolute fightback, defying the mounting pressure. With nerves on edge, they showcased remarkable determination and composure, ultimately guiding their team to victory with Cummins remaining unbeaten on 44 runs.
In a moment fraught with suffocating tension, Cummins struck the decisive boundary that propelled his side over the finish line, securing a crucial 1-0 lead in the series.

Untitled-31

(Reuters Photo)
After a rain-delayed start, unflappable Australia opening batsman Usman Khawaja had kept his team on course for victory with a gritty innings to edge the visitors towards the target.
They reached 183-5 at the tea interval — requiring 98 more but a match full of momentum shifts swung England’s way when Khawaja was bowled by England skipper Ben Stokes for 65.
When Joe Root held a caught and bowled chance to remove Alex Carey, England were closing in on victory.

89cd7e40-66b6-40a1-ac5e-97a2be3f5a9c

But Cummins sparked the fightback with huge sixes off Root’s off-spin as England delayed taking the new ball and was the calmest person in the stadium as he secured victory.
It was the second-highest successful victory chase at Edgbaston and made up for Australia’s heart-breaking loss to England on the same ground in 2005 when they fell three short of chasing down 282.
(With Reuters Inputs)





