1st Ashes Test: Pat Cummins leads Australia to thrilling victory over England | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: In a thrilling climax to the gripping five-day battle, Australia captain Pat Cummins led his side to a remarkable two-wicket victory over England in the opening Ashes Test at Edgbaston on Tuesday.Chasing a challenging target of 281 runs, the visitors began the rain-delayed day on 107 for three, but their prospects seemed bleak as they found themselves struggling at 227-8.

However, Cummins, accompanied by Nathan Lyon , launched a resolute fightback, defying the mounting pressure. With nerves on edge, they showcased remarkable determination and composure, ultimately guiding their team to victory with Cummins remaining unbeaten on 44 runs.

In a moment fraught with suffocating tension, Cummins struck the decisive boundary that propelled his side over the finish line, securing a crucial 1-0 lead in the series.

After a rain-delayed start, unflappable Australia opening batsman Usman Khawaja had kept his team on course for victory with a gritty innings to edge the visitors towards the target.

They reached 183-5 at the tea interval — requiring 98 more but a match full of momentum shifts swung England’s way when Khawaja was bowled by England skipper Ben Stokes for 65.

When Joe Root held a caught and bowled chance to remove Alex Carey, England were closing in on victory.

But Cummins sparked the fightback with huge sixes off Root’s off-spin as England delayed taking the new ball and was the calmest person in the stadium as he secured victory.

It was the second-highest successful victory chase at Edgbaston and made up for Australia’s heart-breaking loss to England on the same ground in 2005 when they fell three short of chasing down 282.

