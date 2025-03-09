Advertise here
সোমবার , ১০ মার্চ ২০২৫ | ২৫শে ফাল্গুন, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
Advertise here
  /  খেলাধুলা

23-1 win-loss record! India’s dominant run in last three ICC tournaments

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মার্চ ১০, ২০২৫ ১২:০০ পূর্বাহ্ণ
23-1 win-loss record! India’s dominant run in last three ICC tournaments

Advertise here


Advertise here
Rohit Sharma with the ICC Champions Trophy (ICC Photo)

NEW DELHI: India’s dominance in world cricket over the past two years, particularly in limited-overs formats, has been nothing short of remarkable. The Rohit Sharma-led side has played in all three major ICC tournament finals in this period, winning two of them and establishing themselves as the most formidable force in international cricket.
The juggernaut began with India’s incredible run in the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup at home. They remained unbeaten throughout the tournament, winning 10 consecutive matches before stumbling at the final hurdle.
Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Despite a dominant campaign, their title hopes were dashed by Australia in the final, as Travis Head’s magnificent 137 guided the Aussies to a six-wicket victory in a 240-run chase in Ahmedabad. Though the World Cup ended in heartbreak, India’s 10-1 record was a testament to their strength and consistency.
Undeterred, India bounced back to end their 11-year ICC title drought with a resounding victory in the 2024 T20 World Cup, hosted in the Americas. They once again went unbeaten in the tournament, culminating in a thrilling seven-run victory over South Africa in the final at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown.

The triumph secured India’s second T20 World Cup title, their first since the inaugural edition in 2007 under MS Dhoni. India finished the tournament with an outstanding record of eight wins and one no result, reaffirming their prowess on the world stage.
India continued their dominance in 2025 by winning the ICC Champions Trophy, hosted in Pakistan and the UAE. In yet another unbeaten campaign, they secured victories in all three group-stage matches before cruising through the semifinal and the final against New Zealand.
Playing all their matches in Dubai due to their decision not to travel to Pakistan in the hybrid model, India finished with a flawless 5-0 record. The final saw them clinch a thrilling four-wicket victory over the Kiwis, breaking a 12-year wait for an ICC ODI title.

With this latest triumph, Team India has set an unprecedented benchmark in ICC tournaments. Across the last three major events, India have played 25 matches, winning 23, losing just one, with one game ending in a no result. This level of dominance is rarely seen in international cricket and solidifies India’s status as the team to beat in global tournaments. With a squad brimming with talent, the Men in Blue look poised to extend their era of supremacy for years to come.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

আগামী ৬ দিন…! ৭ রাজ্য কাঁপাবে লাগাতার বজ্রবিদ্যুৎ-সহ বৃষ্টি! ‘সক্রিয়’ ওয়েস্টার্ন ডিস্টার্বেন্স! কী হবে বাংলায়? সতর্কতা জারি করল IMD Heavy Rainfall alert in these States in next 6 Days As Western Disturbance Active Along With Two Cyclonic Circulations Check Latest Holi Weather Forecast for Bengal
আগামী ৬ দিন…! ৭ রাজ্য কাঁপাবে লাগাতার বজ্রবিদ্যুৎ-সহ বৃষ্টি! ‘সক্রিয়’ ওয়েস্টার্ন ডিস্টার্বেন্স! কী হবে বাংলায়? সতর্কতা জারি করল IMD Heavy Rainfall alert in these States in next 6 Days As Western Disturbance Active Along With Two Cyclonic Circulations Check Latest Holi Weather Forecast for Bengal
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
India ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Champion PM Narendra Modi CM Mamata Banerjee President Droupadi Murmu Greats Team India, চ্যাম্পিয়ন ভারতকে শুভেচ্ছা প্রধানমন্ত্রী মোদি-মুখ্যমন্ত্রী মমতার, বার্তা দিলেন রাষ্ট্রপতিও
India ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Champion PM Narendra Modi CM Mamata Banerjee President Droupadi Murmu Greats Team India, চ্যাম্পিয়ন ভারতকে শুভেচ্ছা প্রধানমন্ত্রী মোদি-মুখ্যমন্ত্রী মমতার, বার্তা দিলেন রাষ্ট্রপতিও
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
23-1 win-loss record! India’s dominant run in last three ICC tournaments
23-1 win-loss record! India’s dominant run in last three ICC tournaments
খেলাধুলা
Virat Kohli Runs To Hug Anushka Sharma After India’s Historic Champions Trophy Victory | Watch
Virat Kohli Runs To Hug Anushka Sharma After India’s Historic Champions Trophy Victory | Watch
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
চট্টগ্রামে ৭ ছিনতাইকারী গ্রেফতার

চট্টগ্রামে ৭ ছিনতাইকারী গ্রেফতার

 বয়সসীমা ৩৫ করে প্রজ্ঞাপন দিতে ৩ দিনের আলটিমেটাম

বয়সসীমা ৩৫ করে প্রজ্ঞাপন দিতে ৩ দিনের আলটিমেটাম

 Farhan Akhtar, Priyanka Chopra Slam ‘Beyond Disgusting’ Perfume Ad Promoting Rape Culture

Farhan Akhtar, Priyanka Chopra Slam ‘Beyond Disgusting’ Perfume Ad Promoting Rape Culture

 SC orders status quo, says Delhi HC-appointed CoA will not take over affairs of IOA | More sports News

SC orders status quo, says Delhi HC-appointed CoA will not take over affairs of IOA | More sports News

 ভারতে পালানোর সময় হত্যা মামলার ২ আসামি গ্রেফতার

ভারতে পালানোর সময় হত্যা মামলার ২ আসামি গ্রেফতার

 এসএসসিতে কোন বোর্ডে কত পাস

এসএসসিতে কোন বোর্ডে কত পাস

 বইপ্রেমীদের একটি দিন

বইপ্রেমীদের একটি দিন

 Vicky Kaushal’s Mom’s ROFL Reaction to His ‘Most Desirable’ Title: ‘Tond Kadh Ke Baitha Hai’

Vicky Kaushal’s Mom’s ROFL Reaction to His ‘Most Desirable’ Title: ‘Tond Kadh Ke Baitha Hai’

 শিক্ষাপ্রতিষ্ঠানে র‌্যাগ ডে’র নামে অশ্লীলতা বন্ধের নির্দেশ হাইকোর্টের – Corporate Sangbad

শিক্ষাপ্রতিষ্ঠানে র‌্যাগ ডে’র নামে অশ্লীলতা বন্ধের নির্দেশ হাইকোর্টের – Corporate Sangbad

 টাঙ্গাইলে ৩১৪টি গৃহহীন পরিবার পাচ্ছে প্রধানমন্ত্রীর উপহার নতুন ঘর

টাঙ্গাইলে ৩১৪টি গৃহহীন পরিবার পাচ্ছে প্রধানমন্ত্রীর উপহার নতুন ঘর
Advertise here