23-1 win-loss record! India’s dominant run in last three ICC tournaments

Rohit Sharma with the ICC Champions Trophy (ICC Photo)

NEW DELHI: India’s dominance in world cricket over the past two years, particularly in limited-overs formats, has been nothing short of remarkable. The Rohit Sharma-led side has played in all three major ICC tournament finals in this period, winning two of them and establishing themselves as the most formidable force in international cricket.

The juggernaut began with India’s incredible run in the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup at home. They remained unbeaten throughout the tournament, winning 10 consecutive matches before stumbling at the final hurdle.

Despite a dominant campaign, their title hopes were dashed by Australia in the final, as Travis Head’s magnificent 137 guided the Aussies to a six-wicket victory in a 240-run chase in Ahmedabad. Though the World Cup ended in heartbreak, India’s 10-1 record was a testament to their strength and consistency.

Undeterred, India bounced back to end their 11-year ICC title drought with a resounding victory in the 2024 T20 World Cup , hosted in the Americas. They once again went unbeaten in the tournament, culminating in a thrilling seven-run victory over South Africa in the final at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown.

The triumph secured India’s second T20 World Cup title, their first since the inaugural edition in 2007 under MS Dhoni. India finished the tournament with an outstanding record of eight wins and one no result, reaffirming their prowess on the world stage.

India continued their dominance in 2025 by winning the ICC Champions Trophy, hosted in Pakistan and the UAE. In yet another unbeaten campaign, they secured victories in all three group-stage matches before cruising through the semifinal and the final against New Zealand.

Playing all their matches in Dubai due to their decision not to travel to Pakistan in the hybrid model, India finished with a flawless 5-0 record. The final saw them clinch a thrilling four-wicket victory over the Kiwis, breaking a 12-year wait for an ICC ODI title.

With this latest triumph, Team India has set an unprecedented benchmark in ICC tournaments. Across the last three major events, India have played 25 matches, winning 23, losing just one, with one game ending in a no result. This level of dominance is rarely seen in international cricket and solidifies India’s status as the team to beat in global tournaments. With a squad brimming with talent, the Men in Blue look poised to extend their era of supremacy for years to come.