2nd ODI: After 50 overs of spin bowling and thrilling super over, West Indies beat Bangladesh to level series | Cricket News

West Indies vs Bangladesh

West Indies created history in one-day international cricket by bowling 50 overs of spin against Bangladesh in their second ODI on Tuesday. The visitors won the match in a super over after both teams scored 213 runs.The match featured 92 overs of spin bowling, setting a new ODI record. The previous record stood at 78 overs.West Indies made a strategic decision to drop pace bowlers Jayden Seales and Romario Shepherd from their lineup. Bangladesh chose to bat first in Mirpur, facing five West Indies spinners who bowled 10 overs each.Gudakesh Motie led the bowling attack with three wickets for 65 runs. Alick Athanaze impressed with two wickets while conceding only 14 runs, and Akeal Hosein claimed two wickets for 41 runs.Roston Chase and Khary Pierre completed their 10-over spells, giving away 44 and 43 runs respectively. The team chose not to use their sole pace option, Justin Greaves.This performance surpassed Sri Lanka’s previous record of 44 overs of spin bowling in a 1996 match. The all-spin strategy marked a significant departure from West Indies’ traditional fast-bowling heritage.Bangladesh’s bowling attack primarily relied on spin, with Mustafizur Rahman being the only pace bowler. He conceded 40 runs in his eight overs, while the remaining five bowlers were spinners.The super over victory helped West Indies level the three-match series 1-1, scoring 10 runs and winning by a narrow margin of one run.