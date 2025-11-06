2nd ODI: South Africa thrash Pakistan to level series 1-1; Quinton de Kock smashes 123 in dominant chase | Cricket News

Quinton de Kock (Pic credit: Cricket SA)

South Africa produced a clinical display to level the three-match ODI series against Pakistan with a commanding 8-wicket victory in the second encounter at Faisalabad’s Iqbal Stadium on Thursday. Chasing a challenging 270, the Proteas made light work of Pakistan’s total, led by Quinton de Kock’s unbeaten 123, his 22nd ODI century, and a brilliant 153-run opening stand with Tony de Zorzi.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!De Kock, who looked unflustered throughout despite an early reprieve, punished loose deliveries and took advantage of the dew to dominate the innings. De Zorzi, after a cautious start, played some exquisite strokes to contribute 76 runs before falling, leaving South Africa’s captain and de Kock to wrap up the chase comfortably.Earlier, Pakistan had posted 269/9, courtesy of a determined lower-middle order. Fast bowler Nandre Burger ran through the top order with a career-best 4/46, removing Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam , and Mohammad Rizwan inside his opening three overs. Despite the early setback, Saim Ayub (53) and Salman Agha (69) resurrected Pakistan’s innings with a 92-run fourth-wicket stand, while Mohammad Nawaz’s 59 off 59 balls added late momentum. Faheem Ashraf chipped in with 28 as Pakistan scored 90 in the final 10 overs. Corbin Bosch took two wickets for South Africa, while Nqabayomzi Peter claimed 3/55.South Africa’s chase was made easy by the steady partnership between de Kock and de Zorzi, who added the second-highest ODI partnership for the Proteas against Pakistan in Pakistan. The Proteas smashed a combined 11 sixes, helping South Africa surpass 270 with ease — the second-highest successful chase by the Proteas against Pakistan in ODIs.The win not only leveled the series 1-1 but also demonstrated South Africa’s superior adaptability in foreign conditions. With the final ODI set for Saturday, the decider promises fireworks as both teams aim to claim the series.