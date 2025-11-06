শুক্রবার, ০৭ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০২:৩০ পূর্বাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
সাবেক মন্ত্রী আবুল হাসান মাহমুদ আলী আর নেই Renowned Singer, Veteran Female Actor Sulakshana Pandit Passes Away Aged 71 | Movies News Kolkata International Film Festival 2025 To Kick Off With Uttam Kumar-Suchitra Sen’s Saptapadi | Regional Cinema News 2nd ODI: South Africa thrash Pakistan to level series 1-1; Quinton de Kock smashes 123 in dominant chase | Cricket News চীনের ওপর কৌশলগত নজরদারি যুক্তরাষ্ট্রসহ ৩ দেশের Rohit Sharma turns prankster, surprises former India pacer – Watch | Cricket News ‘জামায়াতের এমপিরা সরকারি প্লট ও বিনা ট্যাক্সের গাড়ি ব্যবহার করবে না’ বেরোবি ছাত্র সংসদ নির্বাচনের কমিশন গঠনে ৫ দফা প্রস্তাব শিক্ষার্থীদের মার্কিন কংগ্রেস থেকে অবসর নিচ্ছেন ন্যান্সি পেলোসি ডাল মিলকে ২ লাখ টাকা জড়িমানা
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

2nd ODI: South Africa thrash Pakistan to level series 1-1; Quinton de Kock smashes 123 in dominant chase | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: বৃহস্পতিবার, ৬ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ১০ সময় দেখুন
2nd ODI: South Africa thrash Pakistan to level series 1-1; Quinton de Kock smashes 123 in dominant chase | Cricket News


Quinton de Kock (Pic credit: Cricket SA)

South Africa produced a clinical display to level the three-match ODI series against Pakistan with a commanding 8-wicket victory in the second encounter at Faisalabad’s Iqbal Stadium on Thursday. Chasing a challenging 270, the Proteas made light work of Pakistan’s total, led by Quinton de Kock’s unbeaten 123, his 22nd ODI century, and a brilliant 153-run opening stand with Tony de Zorzi.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!De Kock, who looked unflustered throughout despite an early reprieve, punished loose deliveries and took advantage of the dew to dominate the innings. De Zorzi, after a cautious start, played some exquisite strokes to contribute 76 runs before falling, leaving South Africa’s captain and de Kock to wrap up the chase comfortably.Earlier, Pakistan had posted 269/9, courtesy of a determined lower-middle order. Fast bowler Nandre Burger ran through the top order with a career-best 4/46, removing Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, and Mohammad Rizwan inside his opening three overs. Despite the early setback, Saim Ayub (53) and Salman Agha (69) resurrected Pakistan’s innings with a 92-run fourth-wicket stand, while Mohammad Nawaz’s 59 off 59 balls added late momentum. Faheem Ashraf chipped in with 28 as Pakistan scored 90 in the final 10 overs. Corbin Bosch took two wickets for South Africa, while Nqabayomzi Peter claimed 3/55.South Africa’s chase was made easy by the steady partnership between de Kock and de Zorzi, who added the second-highest ODI partnership for the Proteas against Pakistan in Pakistan. The Proteas smashed a combined 11 sixes, helping South Africa surpass 270 with ease — the second-highest successful chase by the Proteas against Pakistan in ODIs.The win not only leveled the series 1-1 but also demonstrated South Africa’s superior adaptability in foreign conditions. With the final ODI set for Saturday, the decider promises fireworks as both teams aim to claim the series.





Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Rohit Sharma turns prankster, surprises former India pacer – Watch | Cricket News

Rohit Sharma turns prankster, surprises former India pacer – Watch | Cricket News

2nd T20I: West Indies smash multiple records, yet lose against New Zealand | Cricket News

2nd T20I: West Indies smash multiple records, yet lose against New Zealand | Cricket News

‘Greatest of all time’: Steve Waugh hails Virat Kohli as once-in-a-generation ODI legend | Cricket News

‘Greatest of all time’: Steve Waugh hails Virat Kohli as once-in-a-generation ODI legend | Cricket News

Chess World Cup: Vidit Gujrathi outsmarts 12-year-old prodigy Faustino Oro | Chess News

Chess World Cup: Vidit Gujrathi outsmarts 12-year-old prodigy Faustino Oro | Chess News

Dhruv Jurel’s unbeaten 132 stands tall as India ‘A’ bowled out for 255 vs South Africa ‘A’ | Cricket News

Dhruv Jurel’s unbeaten 132 stands tall as India ‘A’ bowled out for 255 vs South Africa ‘A’ | Cricket News

WPL Retentions: Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma among big names retained; Meg Lanning, Deepti Sharma released ahead of mega auction | Cricket News

WPL Retentions: Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma among big names retained; Meg Lanning, Deepti Sharma released ahead of mega auction | Cricket News

কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
মেলান্দহে আহলে হাদিসের কমিটি গঠন
মেলান্দহে আহলে হাদিসের কমিটি গঠন
কালিয়াকৈরে ৫৪ তম সমবায় দিবস পালিত
কালিয়াকৈরে ৫৪ তম সমবায় দিবস পালিত
দ্রুত ছাত্র সংসদ নির্বাচনের দাবিতে বাকৃবিতে মতবিনিময় সভা
দ্রুত ছাত্র সংসদ নির্বাচনের দাবিতে বাকৃবিতে মতবিনিময় সভা
প্রধান উপদেষ্টার সাক্ষাৎ চায় জামায়াত
প্রধান উপদেষ্টার সাক্ষাৎ চায় জামায়াত
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST