সোমবার , ৭ আগস্ট ২০২৩ | ২৩শে শ্রাবণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
2nd T20I: West Indies register thrilling two-wicket victory over India | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
আগস্ট ৭, ২০২৩ ১:৩২ পূর্বাহ্ণ
NEW DELHI: Despite Tilak Varma‘s brilliant performance, scoring his first international half-century, India couldn’t avoid a thrilling two-wicket defeat in the second T20I against West Indies in Guyana on Sunday.

Opting to bat first after winning the toss, India struggled to post a competitive total, managing only 152-7. Nicholas Pooran‘s impressive 67 provided hope for West Indies, but when they found themselves at 129-8, India seemed on the verge of victory.
However, the West Indies tailenders, Alzarri Joseph and Akeal Hosein, displayed nerves of steel and launched a spectacular counterattack. With remarkable composure, they steered their team to victory, reaching the target with seven balls to spare.
Following their narrow four-run win in the series opener in Tarouba on Thursday, West Indies now hold a commanding 2-0 lead in the five-match series.
The 20-year-old Varma, who helped light up the IPL with 343 runs for the Mumbai Indians this season, made 51 from 41 balls before clipping left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein to fine leg where Obed McCoy pouched the catch.

Varma came to the crease in the fourth over after Shubman Gill was caught at third man off Alzarri Joseph and Suryakumar Yadav, playing his 50th T20I, was run out by a direct hit from Kyle Mayers to leave India on 18 for two.
Varma added 42 for the third wicket with Ishan Kishan before the opener was bowled by Romario Shepherd for 27.
Sanju Samson fell cheaply and after the dismissal of Varma, who hit five fours and one six in his 51, it was left to skipper Hardik Pandya with 24 from 18 balls to drag the Indians towards a half-decent target.
West Indies made the worst possible start as Pandya removed Brandon King and Johnson Charles in the first four balls of their reply.

Pooran, however, quickly found his range clubbing six fours and four sixes in his 40-ball 67.
Mayers (15) and skipper Rovman Powell (21) offered some support and West Indies appeared to be in control until Pooran hammered Mukesh Kumar to Samson in the covers.
From 126-4, West Indies lost four wickets for just three runs, three of them in the 16th over delivered by Yuzvendra Chahal.
The third of those saw Shimron Hetmyer eighth man out, leg before on review for 22.
That left them needing 24 from the last four overs with just two wickets remaining.
Joseph and Hosein, however, edged them to victory.
The tourists won the preceding two-Test series 1-0 before beating the West Indies 2-1 in the ODIs.
