2nd Test, Day 1: Joe Root’s record-equalling century revives England against Sri Lanka | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Joe Root struck a record-equalling 33rd Test hundred to place England in a strong position on the opening day of the second Test against Sri Lanka at Lord’s on Thursday.

England, who were at 42 for 2 when Root began batting, ended the day at 358 for 7 as Root achieved his sixth Test century at Lord’s with a score of 143.

Gus Atkinson supported Root well, remaining unbeaten at 74 in a seventh-wicket partnership of 92 runs in 19 overs.

Ollie Pope, filling in as captain, struggled once more, making it three single-figure scores in a row, as Sri Lanka managed to take three wickets before lunch after winning the toss.

Despite sunny conditions, Sri Lanka’s captain Dhananjaya de Silva chose to field first, aiming to level the three-match series at 1-1 after England’s victory at Old Trafford in the first Test.

Initially, it seemed like a questionable decision when Ben Duckett, the left-handed opener, hit three fours off Asitha Fernando in one over. However, makeshift opener Dan Lawrence was dismissed for nine, caught behind off Lahiru Kumara, who was brought in for Vishwa Fernando.

Pope’s struggles continued as in his debut match as England captain; he was out for just one when he top-edged a pull off Asitha Fernando, with De Silva catching him well while running back from square leg.

Root was at 11 when he faced a strong lbw appeal from Kumara’s full-length delivery, but umpire Paul Reiffel’s not-out decision was upheld after Sri Lanka’s review. Left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya then struck with his fourth ball, dismissing Duckett who top-edged a reverse sweep to Kumara on the boundary. Duckett’s promising knock ended at 40 runs from 47 balls.

After lunch, England were at 97 for 3 with Root sharing a 48-run stand with Harry Brook, who scored 33, and a 62-run partnership with wicketkeeper Jamie Smith, who made 21. Chris Woakes, however, was dismissed carelessly, pulling Fernando straight to long leg for six, leaving England at 216-6.

Root, who was 81 not out at tea, spent 12 balls on 99 before edging one run shy of his century. He then gracefully guided a four between slip and gully off Kumara to complete his hundred, with his 13th four in 162 balls.

Root, by reaching three figures, moved into joint-tenth place in an all-time list of Test century-makers headed by India’s Sachin Tendulkar.

Root also tied the former England captain Alastair Cook’s record of 33 Test centuries, but he did this in 145 matches compared to Cook’s 161 games. Root, who debuted in 2012, is the only active cricketer in the top ranks of Test century-makers.

Root was eventually out for 143, skying an unorthodox ramp shot off Milan Rathnayake to Pathum Nissanka at point, leaving England at 308-7.

But Gus Atkinson countered aggressively, hitting Jayasuriya for two straight sixes and reaching his maiden Test fifty in 61 balls with a textbook cover-drive off Rathnayake.

The 26-year-old also took advantage of the new ball, pulling Kumara for a six over midwicket, helping England close the day at 358 for 7.









