শুক্রবার , ৭ জুলাই ২০২৩ | ২৩শে আষাঢ়, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  খেলাধুলা

3rd Ashes Test: England skittle Australia out but struggle to capitalise | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুলাই ৭, ২০২৩ ৭:৩৬ পূর্বাহ্ণ
1688693774 photo


NEW DELHI: Mitchell Marsh played a crucial innings of 118 runs off just 118 balls on the first day of the third Ashes Test between Australia and England at Headingley. His innings provided the backbone to Australia’s total of 263 all out, as the rest of the Australian batting lineup collapsed around him.
After winning the toss, England captain Ben Stokes chose to field first on a pitch that had a green tinge to it. England fast bowler Mark Wood took advantage of the conditions and claimed impressive figures of 5-34, wreaking havoc on the Australian batting order.
As it happened: 3rd Ashes Test, Day 1 Highlights
Australia skipper Pat Cummins also made an impact with the ball, reducing England to 22-2. Marsh, playing his first Test match in nearly four years, contributed with the ball as well, taking the wicket of Zak Crawley (33) with a catch by David Warner at first slip.
At the end of the day’s play, England were 68/3 in response to Australia’s 263, with Joe Root unbeaten on 19 and Jonny Bairstow on one.

However, England had their share of missed opportunities, with Root dropping a straightforward catch off Chris Woakes when Marsh had scored just 12. This drop cost England dearly, as Marsh went on to score a magnificent century.
Marsh capitalised on the dropped catch and played some authoritative shots against England’s fast bowlers. He hit boundaries with drives and cuts and even launched Moeen Ali for a six to reach his century off just 102 balls, including 15 fours and three sixes. It was Marsh’s third Test century, all of which have come against England.
Travis Head (39) provided support to Marsh in a partnership of 155 runs, but once Marsh departed, Australia suffered a dramatic collapse. Wood, who was playing his first Test match since December, picked up the remaining wickets and ended with figures of 5-34.
England’s bowling attack was a bowler short as Ollie Robinson had to leave the field due to a back spasm. Despite this setback, Wood’s impressive performance provided a much-needed boost for England.

cricket man2

In England’s innings, Stuart Broad dismissed David Warner for the 16th time in Tests, with Zak Crawley taking a fine catch at slip. Wood continued to trouble the Australian batsmen, bowling Usman Khawaja with a delivery that clocked 95 mph.
Steve Smith, playing in his 100th Test match, had a stroke of luck when he was dropped by Bairstow off Robinson’s bowling. However, Broad eventually dismissed Smith for 22 with Bairstow taking a routine catch.
The day was marked by mixed reactions from the crowd, with Australian players initially booed due to the controversy surrounding Bairstow’s dismissal in the previous Test. However, the atmosphere changed as Broad dismissed Warner early on, and Wood showcased his skills with a fiery spell of fast bowling.
(With inputs from AFP)























