3rd Test: Australia beat India by 9 wickets in Indore | Cricket News

1/ 11 3rd Test: How Nathan Lyon tore the heart out of Indian batting line-up Show Captions <p>Not for the first time, Nathan Lyon tore the heart out of the Indian batting line-up earning his second-best Test figures in the process. </p> <p>Lyon took 8/64 in India’s second innings to turn the match on its head on Day 2.</p> <p>The tumultuous Test match fell on Lyon’s well-weathered fingers to bail Australia out. </p> <p>Lyon found that perfect length for the pitch, bowled attacking lines and bagged the wicket if one slightly turned or went with the arm. </p> <p>The perfect example on Day Two of the Indore Test was the dismissal of India’s wicketkeeper KS Bharat. </p> <p>The ball ripped one straight through the batter’s defences by getting him to play the wrong line while thinking about possible turn. </p> <p>Lyon bowled around the stumps, again relentlessly, for a majority of his spell, and let helpful pitches like the one at the Holkar Stadium do the rest.</p> <p>Lyon’s bowling is a perfect reflection of the fact that he doesn’t quite fit the ‘flashy genius’ mould of some past Aussie spinning greats. </p> <p>Lyon found in Smith an old and able ally as a pro-active captain who kept things interesting with restrictive fields and men in catching positions to slowly strangle India. </p> <p>Lyon’s deeds in the sub-continent speak for themselves and in essence, the off-spinner is all about persistence. </p>

NEW DELHI: In the end, there were no miracles, but plenty of twists and turns, mixed with mind games by players on both sides. With only 76 needed, Australia secured a 9-wicket victory against India at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Friday.With this victory on Day 3, Australia sealed their World Test Championship final spot. India lead the four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy series 2-1 with one Test to go in Ahmedabad, which India will need to win to reach the WTC final.Ravichandran Ashwin bowled the first over of the day and he instantly made an impression by having Usman Khawaja caught behind by Srikar Bharat on the second ball of the day. Khawaja took the review but the replays showed an edge much to the delight of the Indians.Travis Head (49*) and Marnus Labuschagne (28*) ensured there were no more hiccups and guided Australia to victory.

In the end, India paid the price for preparing a rank turner, eventually, falling-in-one’s-own-trap.

Captain Rohit Sharma, who had said a day before this Test, “what has happened to them (Australia) in this series could happen to us, because of the (turning) pitches”, proved to be prophetic.

Nathan Lyon tore the heart out of the Indian batting line-up earning his second-best Test figures in the process. Lyon took 8/64 in India’s second innings to turn the match on its head on Day 2.

The match was set up for Australia on Day 1 when they skittled out India for 109.