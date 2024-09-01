4-4-0-1! Ayush Shukla makes history with four consecutive maiden overs in a T20I match

google_ad_client = "ca-pub-4770550234200900"; /* footer2 */ google_ad_slot = "footer2"; google_ad_width = 300; google_ad_height = 250; google_ad_client = "ca-pub-4770550234200900"; /* footer2 */ google_ad_slot = "footer2"; google_ad_width = 300; google_ad_height = 250;







NEW DELHI: Ayush Shukla , a 21-year-old Hong Kong cricketer, made history by becoming the third bowler ever to deliver four consecutive maiden overs in a T20 International (T20I) match. This achievement also marks him as the first bowler from Asia to reach this milestone.

Shukla’s impressive performance occurred during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier against Mongolia, where he finished with bowling figures of 4-4-0-1.

Taking the new ball for Hong Kong, Shukla bowled his four overs consecutively. He began with a wicket maiden, dismissing Bat-yalalt Namsrai, followed by 18 consecutive dot balls, maintaining significant pressure on the Mongolian batsmen.

Prior to Shukla, only Canada’s Saad Bin Zafar and New Zealand’s Lockie Ferguson had managed to bowl four straight maiden overs in a T20I match . Saad Bin Zafar achieved this in 2021 against Panama, with figures of 4-4-0-2. Lockie Ferguson matched the feat during the T20 World Cup earlier this year, ending with figures of 4-4-0-3 against Papua New Guinea.

Shukla’s standout performance was part of a dominant display by Hong Kong’s bowling unit, which restricted Mongolia to just 17 runs. Hong Kong then chased down the target effortlessly in just 1.4 overs, securing a nine-wicket victory.

Ayush Shukla’s record-breaking spell is a significant achievement, marking a proud moment for Hong Kong cricket and showcasing his talent on the international stage.









