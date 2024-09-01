রবিবার , ১ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২৪ | ১৭ই ভাদ্র, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  খেলাধুলা

4-4-0-1! Ayush Shukla makes history with four consecutive maiden overs in a T20I match

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
সেপ্টেম্বর ১, ২০২৪ ২:১৬ অপরাহ্ণ
4-4-0-1! Ayush Shukla makes history with four consecutive maiden overs in a T20I match

google_ad_client = "ca-pub-4770550234200900"; /* footer2 */ google_ad_slot = "footer2"; google_ad_width = 300; google_ad_height = 250;



NEW DELHI: Ayush Shukla, a 21-year-old Hong Kong cricketer, made history by becoming the third bowler ever to deliver four consecutive maiden overs in a T20 International (T20I) match. This achievement also marks him as the first bowler from Asia to reach this milestone.
Shukla’s impressive performance occurred during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier against Mongolia, where he finished with bowling figures of 4-4-0-1.
Taking the new ball for Hong Kong, Shukla bowled his four overs consecutively. He began with a wicket maiden, dismissing Bat-yalalt Namsrai, followed by 18 consecutive dot balls, maintaining significant pressure on the Mongolian batsmen.
Prior to Shukla, only Canada’s Saad Bin Zafar and New Zealand’s Lockie Ferguson had managed to bowl four straight maiden overs in a T20I match. Saad Bin Zafar achieved this in 2021 against Panama, with figures of 4-4-0-2. Lockie Ferguson matched the feat during the T20 World Cup earlier this year, ending with figures of 4-4-0-3 against Papua New Guinea.
Shukla’s standout performance was part of a dominant display by Hong Kong’s bowling unit, which restricted Mongolia to just 17 runs. Hong Kong then chased down the target effortlessly in just 1.4 overs, securing a nine-wicket victory.
Ayush Shukla’s record-breaking spell is a significant achievement, marking a proud moment for Hong Kong cricket and showcasing his talent on the international stage.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

নাগরপুরে দোয়া-মোনাজাতে বিএনপির প্রতিষ্ঠাবার্ষিকী পালন
নাগরপুরে দোয়া-মোনাজাতে বিএনপির প্রতিষ্ঠাবার্ষিকী পালন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
4-4-0-1! Ayush Shukla makes history with four consecutive maiden overs in a T20I match
4-4-0-1! Ayush Shukla makes history with four consecutive maiden overs in a T20I match
খেলাধুলা
Mammootty BREAKS Silence on Sexual Harassment Cases in Kerala Film Industry: ‘I Waited This Long…’
Mammootty BREAKS Silence on Sexual Harassment Cases in Kerala Film Industry: ‘I Waited This Long…’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
আওয়ামী লীগ নিষিদ্ধ চেয়ে করা রিট খারিজ – Corporate Sangbad
আওয়ামী লীগ নিষিদ্ধ চেয়ে করা রিট খারিজ – Corporate Sangbad
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
Tattoo Removal Tips: ট্যাটু তুলতে চান! এই বিষয়গুলো মাথায় না রাখলেই বিপদ!

Tattoo Removal Tips: ট্যাটু তুলতে চান! এই বিষয়গুলো মাথায় না রাখলেই বিপদ!

 প্রথম পত্রের পরীক্ষায় দ্বিতীয় পত্রের প্রশ্ন!

প্রথম পত্রের পরীক্ষায় দ্বিতীয় পত্রের প্রশ্ন!

 ইউক্রেন ছেড়ে আসা ৯০ শতাংশ শরণার্থীই নারী ও শিশু

ইউক্রেন ছেড়ে আসা ৯০ শতাংশ শরণার্থীই নারী ও শিশু

 ইবি শিক্ষক সমিতির নির্বাচন, সব পদে আ.লীগপন্থীদের জয়

ইবি শিক্ষক সমিতির নির্বাচন, সব পদে আ.লীগপন্থীদের জয়

 স্বাধীনতার সুবর্ণজয়ন্তীতে ৩টি স্মারক নোট ছাড়ছে বাংলাদেশ ব্যাংক

স্বাধীনতার সুবর্ণজয়ন্তীতে ৩টি স্মারক নোট ছাড়ছে বাংলাদেশ ব্যাংক

 Ricky Ponting backs Aussies to play in rescheduled IPL, says will be ideal preparation for T20 World Cup | Cricket News

Ricky Ponting backs Aussies to play in rescheduled IPL, says will be ideal preparation for T20 World Cup | Cricket News

 নরসিংদীতে উদ্বোধনী ফলক ভেঙ্গে ফেলায় ওবায়দুল কাদেরের নিন্দা

নরসিংদীতে উদ্বোধনী ফলক ভেঙ্গে ফেলায় ওবায়দুল কাদেরের নিন্দা

 ভর্তি পরীক্ষার আসন বিন্যাস নিয়ে ভোগান্তির শঙ্কা

ভর্তি পরীক্ষার আসন বিন্যাস নিয়ে ভোগান্তির শঙ্কা

 নোয়াখালীতে ৪৫ বছরের বর ১১ বছরের কনেকে বিয়ে করতে গিয়ে কারাগারে 

নোয়াখালীতে ৪৫ বছরের বর ১১ বছরের কনেকে বিয়ে করতে গিয়ে কারাগারে 

 নতুন প্রকল্পের উৎপাদন তথ্য জানিয়েছে জিপিএইচ ইস্পাত

নতুন প্রকল্পের উৎপাদন তথ্য জানিয়েছে জিপিএইচ ইস্পাত