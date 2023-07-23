4th Ashes Test: Rain frustrates England’s push for series-levelling win | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Rain once again played a significant role in the fourth Test match between England and Australia at Old Trafford , frustrating England’s hopes of forcing a series-levelling win. Only 30 overs were bowled during the fourth day when the wet weather returned during the revised tea break, leading to the day’s play being abandoned at 1727 GMT.

At the end of the day’s play, Australia stood at 214/5 in their second innings, still trailing England by 61 runs. England had posted a commanding first-innings total of 592.

The highlight of the day was Joe Root ‘s crucial dismissal of Australian century-maker Marnus Labuschagne . Labuschagne played a resilient innings of 111, his first Test century on English soil, frustrating the England bowlers.

England, currently trailing 1-2 in the five-match series, must secure a victory at Old Trafford to keep their hopes alive of regaining the Ashes.

Labuschagne and Mitchell Marsh proved to be formidable adversaries for England’s bowlers, putting on a century partnership for the fifth wicket. However, Joe Root’s occasional off-spin eventually provided the breakthrough.

Labuschagne attempted a cut shot off Root but only managed to edge the ball to wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow, who held on to a juggled catch. The on-field umpire initially gave Labuschagne not out, but England’s review confirmed contact with the bat, leaving Australia at 211/5.

When play resumed on Saturday at 1345 GMT, Australia were at 113/4, still trailing England by 162 runs. England’s first innings had been powered by an outstanding knock of 189 from opener Zak Crawley , supported by Jonny Bairstow’s unbeaten 99.

Mark Wood had delivered a strong performance on Friday, taking three key wickets to dismiss Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, and Travis Head, but England’s bowlers faced challenges on the penultimate day.

In the face of the risk of bad light and the possibility of being taken off the field, England captain Ben Stokes deployed off-spinner Moeen Ali in tandem with Root to maximise playing time. Labuschagne’s courageous knocks, including two sixes off Root, kept Australia’s hopes alive.

However, England’s efforts were once again thwarted by rain, leading to a halt in play.

With a draw in this Test, Australia, as the holders, will retain the Ashes, irrespective of the result in the fifth and final Test at The Oval next week.

(With inputs from AFP)