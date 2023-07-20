4th Test: Australia tail frustrates England after pacers shine on Day 1 | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Australia’s lower-order batsmen displayed a resilient performance, frustrating England as the visitors reached 299-8 at the close of play on the first day of the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford on Wednesday.With Australia holding a 2-1 lead in the five-match series, England’s chances of stopping their arch-rivals from retaining the Ashes hinge on a victory in Manchester. Considering the unfavourable weather forecast for the weekend, a swift success may be imperative for England’s aspirations.Throughout this series, the momentum has swung back and forth, and Wednesday was no exception. Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne , Travis Head, and Mitchell Marsh appeared poised for substantial scores, but England managed to curtail their progress, preventing them from converting their starts into big innings.

With Australia seven wickets down with one and a half hours of the day to go, England were hoping to get some runs on the board themselves before the close, but only one more wicket fell to ensure the tourists will return to bat on Thursday.

Stuart Broad took two Australian wickets to move onto 600 in test cricket, with home favourite James Anderson, on his return to the England side, left frustrated, like the rest of his team.

(With Reuters Inputs)