বুধবার , ২৮ আগস্ট ২০২৪ | ১৩ই ভাদ্র, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
5 hours 35 minutes! Daniel Evans out-lasts Karen Khachanov in longest ever US Open match

5 hours 35 minutes! Daniel Evans out-lasts Karen Khachanov in longest ever US Open match

In a historic match at the US Open on Tuesday, Britain’s Daniel Evans achieved a remarkable comeback to defeat Russia’s Karen Khachanov. Evans, ranked 28th in the world, overcame a 0-4 deficit in the final set to win in five hours and 35 minutes—the longest match in US Open history.
Evans triumphed with a final score of 6-7 (6/8), 7-6 (7/2), 7-6 (7/4), 4-6, 6-4 over the 23rd-seeded Khachanov.
Evans’s victory broke the previous record held by Stefan Edberg‘s 1992 semi-final win over Michael Chang, which lasted five hours and 26 minutes. Edberg had won that match 6-7 (3/7), 7-5, 7-6 (7/3), 5-7, 6-4.

Khachanov was dominant early in the final set, quickly taking a 4-0 lead and earning four break points on Evans’s serve. However, Evans managed to rally back, driven by an enthusiastic crowd that filled the stands and surrounded Court Six.
Each set was intensely competitive, with no set lasting less than an hour. The third set was particularly grueling, stretching to 72 minutes.
As Evans celebrated his hard-earned victory under the lights at the US Open, the crowd erupted in applause, acknowledging the resilience and determination both players exhibited in this unforgettable match.





